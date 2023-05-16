NCL: Dewsbury Moor Maroons enjoy 9-try romp but it's tough going for Celtic

Moor got off to a flying start in scoring inside the first five minutes as a clever cut out pass from Adams sent Jake Butterfield crashing in at the corner for his first of the afternoon.

This was a sign of things to come as in the very next set a bulldozing Jamie Samme carried three defenders over the line and Aiden Ineson converted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was one way traffic with Ryan Crossley and Ineson directing play and a neat pass from Ineson had Aaron James touching down under the posts to make it 16/0 in as many minutes with Ineson goaling.

Ryan Crossley in the thick of the action for Dewsbury Moor Maroons against Saddleworth Rangers.

Moor were cutting loose and looking likely to score with every possession. Great breaks by Butterfield and Berry were brought to a halt by fantastic last ditch tackling from the home full-back, but it was not long before the pressure paid off as Ineson whipped a pass out to Luke Adamson who scored in the corner.

An error from the restart gave Saddleworth some much needed field position from which to launch an attack and a neat offload had them scoring on the stroke of half-time to make it 20-6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moor got the second half off to a great start as the towering Gavaghan and Hepworth laid the platform from which the visitors could score. A sweeping backline move had Crossley, Ineson and Walker linking up well and with Scruton chiming into the line he put Butterfield in for his second try.

Kieren Hepworth and Berry had Saddleworth on the back foot from the next set, giving Crossley a chance to make a fantastic 40m break, which was supported by Bradley Foster ro score.

Great footwork by Adamson then saw him bag his second, but in doing so he picked up an injury which Delaney and his staff will be hoping is not too serious.

A terrific solo try from Hepworth added another six points to the total and the Maroons were in cruise control, dominating field position and creating chance after chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final try was arguably the best of the lot. It started when the 18st thunder bus Adams set off from his own 20m line, he found the supporting James who in turn gave a terrific one-handed offload to Ineson who scored under the posts.

The scintillating performance from Dewsbury Moor sees them joint top of the division alongside Waterhead and Woolston. This Saturday they welcome Myton Warriors to Heckmondwike Road for what is sure to be a tough game.

Dewsbury Moor: 1 Scruton; 2 Clarkson, 3 Adamson, 4 J Berry, 5 Butterfield; 6 Walker, 7 Ineson, 8 Samme, 9 Crossley, 10 O’Sullivan, 11 James, 12 Adams, 13 T Berry. Subs: 14 Foster, 15 Hepworth, 16 Wilkinson, 17 Gavaghan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dewsbury Celtic’s three-match winning run was brought to an end with a 58-24 defeat to promotion hopefuls Waterhead Warriors.

The Warriors, with loose forward Ciaran Dean directing operations to fine effect, blasted into an 18-0 lead in as many minutes through tries by Ben Webb, Dean himself and Matthew Holland.

Celtic, though, battled back to get within six points by the half-hour, Harry Copley converting touchdowns by Oliver Thornton and Luke Johnson.

The Oldham outfit reasserted their authority with tries from Jenson Hamilton and Dean to lead 30-12 at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Jewitt, Matthew Holland and Kegan Brennan added further scores in the second half for the hosts with Dean adding his seventh goal.

Celtic responded through Drew Judge-Clark and Danny Thomas, with Copley improving both scores, but Waterhead had the last word with unconverted tries for Mitchell Birch, Mason Young and Brennan.

Celtic face Normanton Knights at home this Saturday.

Celtic: 1 Harry Copley; 2 Mike Foulstone; 3 Jack Kelly, 4 Nathan Waring, 5 Oliver Thornton; 6 Dom Senior, 7 Danny Thomas; 20 Alex Wightman, 9 Lewis Teale, 10 Drew Judge-Clark, 11 Tom Bottomley, 12 Luke Johnson, 19 Adam Ramsden. Subs: 14 James Pickering, 18 Matty Gunnelly, 16 Nader Amini, 21 Anton Porter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad