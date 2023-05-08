Dewsbury Moor Maroons earn bragging rights in NCL clash with Shaw Cross Sharks

Jake Butterfield set the tone for Dewsbury Moor Maroons with an early try saving tackle against Shaw Cross Sharks.

A big crowd turned up to Heckmondwike Road and were treated to a frantic and ferocious game between sides in second and fourth in the NCL Division Two with Moor running out 26-6 winners.

The Maroons had to make a few late changes as half-back Finley Bruce and Brad Foster picked up injuries in the win against Barrow so Louie Walker and Josh Burland returned to the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An even opening 10 minutes had both teams testing each other out with neither side giving an inch.

The first real chance fell to Shaw Cross as a good backline move had Josh Frain break free, but a superb cover tackle from Butterfield stopped a promising attack.

After good work from the home team’s forward pack it was no surprise when Adams and James linked up to create a gap for the rampaging Adamson to score at the side of the posts. Ineson goaled.

Moor’s confidence was high and after damaging runs from Croisdale and Tom Berry they set up the field position from where Ineson delivered a pinpoint kick for the towering Clarkson to outjump a Sharks defender and score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Maroons were now in complete control and with Tom Berry and Samme laying the platform a brilliant break from Ineson set up the next try. Quick hands by Samme and good centre play by Adamson had Clarkson crashing over out wide for his second.

Ineson’s conversion made it 16-0 at half-time.

In the second half good work by Crossley and Ineson sent Hepworth over and Ineson goaled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with young half-backs Stephenson and Parkinson linking well and the lively full-back Barker proving a handful Shaw Cross were by no means done.

Delaney introduced the veteran Mennell and Burland to the fray and it had the desired effect as the home team slowly began to reassert their control over the game.

Richardson and Joe Berry were held agonisingly short of the line and it looked inevitable that the Moor would score next. However, Shaw Cross were not following the home side’s script as Callum Barker darted over out wide and Tomlinson goaled.

Moor were not done, though, as Ineson created another try, this time for Burland to barrel over in the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A scrappy last 10 minutes from both teams saw an action packed game come to a close with several players in the sin-bin.

But the Maroons had the local bragging rites, much to the home team’s fans delight. They now sit joint top of Division Two and this Saturday face the short trip to Oldham to take on eighth-placed Saddleworth Rangers.

Dewsbury Moor: Scruton; Clarkson, Adamson, J Berry, Butterfield; Ineson, Walker; Samme, Crossley, T Berry, James, Croisdale, Adams. Subs: Mennell, Burland, Hepworth, Richardson.

Shaw Cross: Barker; Frain, Baines, John, Milburn; Stephenson, Parkinson; Lister, West, Chitakunye, Sutcliffe, Tomlinson, Bates. Subs: Neagle, B Ripley, Murray, T Ripley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dewsbury Celtic opened up a 36-0 lead and went on to win 48-22 at basement outfit East Leeds.

In an impressive attacking display there was a try and eight goals for Harry Copley and touchdowns by Dom Senior, Danny Thomas, Nathan Waring, Drew Judge-Clarkson, Oli Thornton, Lewis Teale and Jack Kelly.

​• Dewsbury Moor’s YML team had a disappointing 50-10 result against a well drilled West Bowling outfit over at Horsfall Stadium.

A young and committed Dewsbury side got off to a good start as strong runs from Greenwood and Gavaghan had the home team reeling, but the experienced home team soon got on top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A quick flurry of tries had the home team’s scoreboard ticking over, but stout defence from Barret, Gray and Chappel slowed their advance.