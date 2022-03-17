Adrian Scott memorial charity rugby league game is set to be played in Birstall.

A Birstall Victoria past and present game will take place at the White Lee playing fields, kicking off at 2.15pm. It is in memory of Adrian Scott, who was a key member and supporter of Birstall Vic and was the club’s physio.

After the game everyone involved will be heading to Birstall Cricket Club for more fundraising and entertainment. Refreshments will be available and the aim is to make it a fun day for all the family.

Organiser is Adrian’s son, Gareth, who explained: “On November 2, 2019 a group of 12 close friends, including myself, my father and Lee Roberts were leaving Wetherby races when a car hit my father head on then carried on to collide with Lee.

“Sadly my father died instantly, but Lee survived purely because of the swift action of the paramedics and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

“Without them I firmly believe Lee wouldn’t be with us today but on that night they sent two air ambulances, one was for my father but he never had a chance to get on board. It wasn’t lost on me, my family and friends that they sent it since it costs £1,000 a day to launch one air ambulance.