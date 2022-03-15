Jake Butterfield leaves Crosfield players in his wake as he charges forward for Dewsbury Moor Maroons. Picture: Jim Fitton

PICTURE GALLERY: Dewsbury Moor Maroons open their National Conference season against Crosfields

Photographer Jim Fitton was there as Dewsbury Moor Maroons played their first home game of the new season in the National Conference League.

By Tony Harber
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 4:58 pm

Here's a look at Jim's images from a Division Two game in which the Maroons were denied victory by two late tries.

Moor led 16-14 with 13 minutes to go, but were unable to hold on as Jacob Chamberlain and John Whittaker crossed for tries that were improved by Brad Stanway to give the visitors a 26-16 win.

A hat-trick of tries by Jack Fox had earlier kept Crosfields in the game, but the Maroons had led through touchdowns from Andrew Burland, James Samme and Jack Clarkson, plus two Bradley Foster goals.

