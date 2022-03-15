PICTURE GALLERY: Dewsbury Moor Maroons open their National Conference season against Crosfields

Here's a look at Jim's images from a Division Two game in which the Maroons were denied victory by two late tries.

Moor led 16-14 with 13 minutes to go, but were unable to hold on as Jacob Chamberlain and John Whittaker crossed for tries that were improved by Brad Stanway to give the visitors a 26-16 win.

A hat-trick of tries by Jack Fox had earlier kept Crosfields in the game, but the Maroons had led through touchdowns from Andrew Burland, James Samme and Jack Clarkson, plus two Bradley Foster goals.

1. Maroons in action Dewsbury Moor Maroons' Ashley Boddy. Picture: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

2. Maroons in action Dewsbury Moor Maroons' Tobias Richardson. Picture: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

3. Maroons in action Dewsbury Moor Maroons' Jacob Beety goes for the corner. Picture: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

4. Maroons in action Dewsbury Moor Maroons' Paul Mennell. Picture: Jim Fitton Photo Sales