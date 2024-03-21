Mark Moxon insists ‘there is no pressure’ on Batley Bulldogs as they look to shock Craig Lingard’s Castleford Tigers in Challenge Cup
It’s been a tough start at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle for Craig Lingard, who left the Bulldogs after four successful years as head coach to lead Cas at the end of last season.
The Tigers have lost their opening five Super League games and are only saved from being rock bottom thanks to London Broncos’ inferior points difference.
And his predecessor at Batley, Moxon, believes all the pressure will be on the visitors as the Tigers look to avoid a Challenge Cup upset.
Moxon said: “There is no pressure on us whatsoever. There is no doubt. It is a free shot for us. It is a free hit as nobody expects us to win. But it is a big occasion for all of our lads and one which I am sure they will embrace.
“They (Castleford) are desperate for a win and this is a great opportunity for them to get their season started and get a bit of confidence with a win under their belts.
“It’s a chance for them to get their season off and going but that adds a bit of pressure to them as well as they know they should win this week. They are not used to winning at the moment so that makes it a difficult challenge for them.”
But Moxon insisted that, whatever the result, Lingard, who is Batley’s all-time leading try scorer, will be “warmly welcomed” back to Mount Pleasant, where he even has a terrace named after him.
Moxon, who is looking for another “big effort” following his side’s 24-20 defeat in their opening league game of the season at home to Featherstone Rovers last Sunday, said:
“He has done great for Batley as a player and as a coach so I am sure he will be warmly welcomed. I am 100 per cent sure he will.
“For us, there’s only one way to go and that’s to dust ourselves down and go again. We have looked after the lads this week and we are prepared for another big effort.”