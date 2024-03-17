Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bulldogs raced into an 18-0 lead after only 14 minutes thanks to tries from Nyle Flynn, Joe Burton and Dale Morton.

But a Brad Day score right on the half-time hooter gave Fev hope before Danny Addy reduced the deficit two minutes into the second half.

A Josh Woods penalty seemed to put Batley back in control but late tries from Greg Minikin and Caleb Aekins gave Rovers a famous win.

Action from Batley v Featherstone in the 1895 Cup group stage game in February. Photo by Paul Butterfield.

The last time these two sides met was in last month’s 1895 Cup group stage tie with Woods’ late drop goal giving the Bulldogs a dramatic 15-14 triumph on the same ground.

But it was Mark Moxon’s men who suffered late agony this time around, despite putting themselves into a fantastic position in the opening quarter.

Flynn got them off to a perfect start by taking a short ball close to the line and diving over before Burton, who has been revelation in the cup games, went over from a Woods pass.

Morton then got involved on the other wing after brilliant work by Kieran Buchanan.

18-0 up after only 14 minutes on what was Ben White’s record equalling 103rd consecutive appearance for the club.

But Day narrowed the daylight between the sids when he latched on to Addy’s grubber kick as the hooter sounded.

Undoubtedly a confidence booster, James Ford’s men got even closer when captain Addy himself stretched out an arm to make it 18-12.

Yusuf Aydin was sent to the sin-bin on 48 minutes but all Batley had to show for their numerical advantage was a Woods penalty goal.

And Rovers’ never-say-die attitude was rewarded with Minikin’s fine individual effort on 64 minutes as they levelled the exciting contest. And their momentum ensured a dramatic late winner with Aekins showing fantastic footwork to hand Fev two points in the curtain-raiser to the new season to break Batley hearts.

Elsewhere in the Championship today, Batley’s Heavy Woollen rivals Dewsbury Rams also suffered an opening day defeat at home to Halifax Panthers, 24-10.