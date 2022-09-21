Liversedge FC handed an FA Cup lesson in replay with Chorley

Jonathan Rimmington’s men gave a good account of themselves against higher league opposition when they drew 1-1 at Clayborn on Saturday, but it was a different story when they travelled across the Pennines for the replay.

Sedge fielded a strong side with a home tie against famous cup team Blyth Spartans at stake for the winners. However, they fell behind to a Jon Ustabasi goal after just four minutes.

The visitors had a great chance to hit back when James Walshaw went one-on-one with Chorley keeper Matt Urwin, but his attempted lob was saved.

George Proctor in action for Liversedge in their FA Cup second qualifying round tie against Chorley. Picture: Jim Fitton.

Ollie Shenton doubled the home team’s advantage on 22 minutes and it remained 2-0 until half-time with Sedge seemingly still in the contest against the National League North side.

They needed to score next, but it was Chorley who found the net eight minutes into the second half through Connor Hall’s penalty.

The floodgates opened once Hall added his second on 67 minutes. A Jack Steers own goal made it five then Ustabasi and Billy Whitehouse added to the visitors’ woes.

Ustabasi went on to complete his hat-trick before Willem Tomlinson completed the scoring late on.

It could have been worse for the visitors as keeper Jordan Porter saved a Tomlinson penalty.

In the first game between the two sides Chorley led at the break through a Tomlinson goal, but Sedge remained in the contest up to the finish and were rewarded with a superb 90th minute Paul Walker free-kick that earned a 1-1 draw and the replay.

Liversedge will now look to put the cup behind them as they return to action in the Northern Premier League this Saturday with a home game against Warrington Rylands.