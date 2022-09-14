Nathan Cartman at the double to boost Liversedge FC

On their return to action after Saturday’s scheduled FA Trophy first qualifying round tie against Lancaster City was postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth, Sedge found themselves in a close battle with Belper Town, but came out with a 2-1 away victory.

Following four straight league defeats when they had only scored one goal Jonathan Rimmington’s men found their scoring touch again.

They went in front after Cartman netted from close range on 24 minutes.

Nathan Cartman struck twice for Liversedge against Belper Town.

But disruption caused by two forced first half substitutions did not help Sedge’s rhythm and Belper equalised just before the break when Brodie Litchfield scored.

The hosts went down to 10 men following a sending off on the hour and Sedge made their extra man count as pressure led to them bagging a winner with Cartman on target for a second time 14 minutes from time.