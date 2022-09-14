Nathan Cartman at the double to boost Liversedge FC
Nathan Cartman’s double saw Liversedge FC back to winning ways in the Pitching In Northern Premier League.
On their return to action after Saturday’s scheduled FA Trophy first qualifying round tie against Lancaster City was postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth, Sedge found themselves in a close battle with Belper Town, but came out with a 2-1 away victory.
Following four straight league defeats when they had only scored one goal Jonathan Rimmington’s men found their scoring touch again.
They went in front after Cartman netted from close range on 24 minutes.
But disruption caused by two forced first half substitutions did not help Sedge’s rhythm and Belper equalised just before the break when Brodie Litchfield scored.
The hosts went down to 10 men following a sending off on the hour and Sedge made their extra man count as pressure led to them bagging a winner with Cartman on target for a second time 14 minutes from time.
Liversedge swap competitions again this Saturday when they host Chorley in the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA cup, kick-off 3pm.