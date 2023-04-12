After scintillating attacking displays in recent weeks the Rams found themselves in a real battle against the boys from South Leeds, but in finding a way to get over the line for a 12-6 success that maintained the unbeaten start to the 2023 season the players delighted their head coach.

Finn reckoned it was a better win than the previous week when they knocked Widnes Vikings out of the Challenge Cup.

He said: “In the context of how it came about, the game itself and the lads backing up from the emotional high of the previous Sunday it was a massive win.

Liam Finn was delighted with his Dewsbury Rams players' huge defensive effort against Hunslet. Picture: TCF Photography

"Obviously it wasn’t very pretty, but we got the job done, we got over the line with a massive, ridiculously big defensive shift in the second half.

"We were on the wrong end of a lot of calls and we’ll have to have a look at our discipline. Not sure it was 100 per cent our discipline, but we’ll review that and see what the crack is.

"In terms of effort and commitment and willing a team over the line there were 16 efforts there – I wasn’t able to get Luke (Littlewood) on unfortunately – that were unbelievable.

"We knew all week it was going to be tough. I’ve been in the game long enough to know that after a performance like the one against Widnes and the emotional side after a game like that it’s difficult to go again five days later.”

With their unbeaten Betfred League One record intact, Dewsbury now set their sights on Cornwall with a first-ever meeting between the two sides taking place at the FLAIR Stadium on Sunday (kick-off 3pm).

