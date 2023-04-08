News you can trust since 1858
Dewsbury 12-6 Hunslet: Rams continue winning run in low-scoring Good Friday match

Dewsbury Rams remain top of League One after edging out Hunslet to continue their unbeaten run.

By Dominic Brown
Published 8th Apr 2023, 10:42 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 10:43 BST

The Rams maintained their impressive start to the season by following up last weekend’s victory over Widnes in the Challenge Cup with a 12-6 win over Hunslet at the FLAIR Stadium.

First half tries from Calum Turner and Lewis Carr gave the Rams a 12-0 lead at the break.

Jack Render narrowed the gap with a try for Hunslet in the second half, but the Rams held on to take the two points in a low-scoring match.

