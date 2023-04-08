Dewsbury 12-6 Hunslet: Rams continue winning run in low-scoring Good Friday match

Dewsbury Rams remain top of League One after edging out Hunslet to continue their unbeaten run.

The Rams maintained their impressive start to the season by following up last weekend’s victory over Widnes in the Challenge Cup with a 12-6 win over Hunslet at the FLAIR Stadium.

First half tries from Calum Turner and Lewis Carr gave the Rams a 12-0 lead at the break.

Jack Render narrowed the gap with a try for Hunslet in the second half, but the Rams held on to take the two points in a low-scoring match.

