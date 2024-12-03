Dewsbury Rams could face amateur outfit Dewsbury Moor in the second round of the Betfred Challenge Cup.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moor, who finished fourth in NCL Division 1 last season, however, will have to get past St Helens-based community club Haresfinch ARLFC in the first round before even thinking about what would be a mouthwatering derby prospect with the Rams.

Rams head coach Paul March told the Reporter Series after the draw was made:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be good for both clubs and the town and hopefully people can get behind the tie if it comes off. Obviously they have still got a big task ahead of them against Haresfinch but hopefully we can get that derby on and both clubs can be well supported.

The Challenge Cup trophy on display. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“Dewsbury Moor will go into their tie as favourites but, as we found out last year, winning is a mentality and Haresfinch didn’t lose a game last year. They won every game so they will be confident.

“But for Dewsbury Moor there’s a big local derby on the other side if they can get through.”

And March is familiar with the amateur side having coached their local rivals Shaw Cross Sharks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We played them in the last couple of years in a local cup final and played them in the league the year before when they got promoted. They are a big set and are very middle-heavy. They play through the middle a lot.

Dewsbury Rams' Louie Walker converts for Dewsbury Moor Maroons against Dewsbury Celtic in 2023. He could be set to face his old club in the second round of the Challenge Cup.

“We have taken one of their players, Louie Walker, so he knows them and I coached a lot of them when I coached the Heavy Woollen side, so I know what they are all about.

“But they have got the small task of getting past Haresfinch first before we can even start thinking about who we’re playing.”

The Rams’ Heavy Woollen rivals, Batley Bulldogs, face a stiffer test in Round 2 at League 1 side Newcastle Thunder.

Batley Bulldogs in action in last season's Challenge Cup thriller at home to Castleford Tigers. Photo by Paul Butterfield.

Head coach Mark Moxon told the Reporter Series:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s a good draw. It’s a kind of progression of our pre-season. I was hoping not to get a Championship team.

“We have only got two friendlies planned, at home to Dewsbury Rams and Midlands Hurricanes, so this can be an extension of our pre-season prep ready for the new season. I am quite happy with it.

“If you get an amateur team, particularly away from home, that can be a tricky fixture as well, so we will be going to a nice venue at Newcastle, which should be a good trip.”

The Bulldogs and the Rams also know the incentive of progressing through their second round ties - a potential third round fixture with a Super League giant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moxon added: “It’s always an exciting time at this time of year when the Challenge Cup comes around because everybody wants to draw a big tie, particularly at home.

“Batley is no different and the income that could potentially bring would be massive for the club.

“We have got to get the job done first of all against Newcastle and maybe hope for a big tie at home in the next round.”

Dewsbury Rams’ and Batley Bulldogs’ second round Challenge Cup ties will take place during the weekend of January 25-26.