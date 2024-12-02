Dewsbury professional boxer Aidan Anderson prepares to take on Italian job

​Dewsbury professional boxer Aidan Anderson is aiming to impress after being given a chance to fight on a show in Italy this weekend.

​Anderson, 34, has been on the boxing scene for some time and regularly trains, but has found opportunities difficult to come by after a disappointing start to his pro career.

He was defeated on his debut against Shaun Duffy and suffered a second loss in 2022 when stopped in the third round by Darryl Sharp, who proved too experienced for him at that stage of his career.

Inactivity in the ring has followed, but Anderson, who trans at the KBW gym in Dewsbury, is delighted to have been given a chance on a boxing bill in Montelupo, Fiorentino, in Italy this Sunday.

Aidan Anderson (left) in action against Darryl Sharp.

He will be taking on Italian Jashar Dyrma, who is making his pro debut, but has a decent record at amateur level.

“I have been in boxing most of my life,” Aidan told the Reporter Series. “Boxing is a big part my life and helps with my mental health, giving me something to focus on.

"Training has been going well with Tanny, my coach from the KBW boxing gym and I met Freddy Warren, the nephew of (famed boxing promoter Frank Warren).

"I then got a call from a lad in London asking me if I wanted to go out to Italy and box on a show out there. I jumped at the opportunity and I will be going over to take on my opponent, who is a decent amateur.

"I would like to thank my sponsors Henley Granite, MP Electricals and Nathan Hadfield Utillties for helping me and my missus Rosie Mason and my kids Billy Joe and Albie Joe and Charley May for standing by me.”