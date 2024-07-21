The Rams belied their lowly Championship position to roar back from a 19-6 half-time deficit to lead 22-19 by the 56th minute thanks to tries from Lewis Carr, Owen Restall and Reiss Butterworth.

But the Bulldogs avenged their Round 2 defeat at the Rams - their first and only win of 2024 - as tries from Joe Burton, his second of the afternoon, and Luke Hooley handed the initiative back to Batley who held on for a memorable 29-22 derby day triumph - a result which lifts them to joint-sixth in the league, level on points with Featherstone Rovers.

Moxon said: “We knew it was going to be tough. They have done us once already this year I don’t know how they are sat at the bottom with just one win. They are a good side and have got a lot of threat out there.

“They challenged us and we knew they would. They won the toss and came up the hill first. They dug in there and made it scrappy. Their game plan was spot on. I was delighted that we managed to find a way to win because it got a bit hairy there in the second half.

“But we found a way. The lads felt confident that they could find a way. We are playing on confidence at the minute. We are playing well and that’s what happens when things are going good for you.

“I’d like us to execute a bit better in good ball because we bombed a few chances there. But the plan that we set out was working. It was just that final pass that wasn’t going quite to hand which would have made it a lot easier for us.

“19-6 was probably a fair reflection of the first half. But it gave them a chance in the second half. We said at half-time that they were still in this and they’ve got a chance. All credit to them but I am pleased my boys managed to get over the line.

“They are a good side and they challenged us. Butterworth (Reiss) out of dummy half is a threat, O’Connor (Bailey) is good and then there’s Ferguson (Dale) who’s big and strong. I am sure they are going to get some more victories before the season is done.

“They have been close and they have been pushing teams all the way. They deserve to pick a win up. I’m just glad it wasn’t against us today.”

But Moxon was adamant a rare Dewsbury win was going to be stopped.

He said: “There was no chance of that today. There was no chance we were going to give that up today. We have been waiting for that since that second game of the season.

“The lads were mad keen up for that. Even when it got a bit dicey they dug in for each other.”

Opposite number Paul March was pleased with his side’s efforts in defeat, but admitted the lack of wins in recent weeks didn’t help his side in getting over the line at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

He said: “Effort-wise I thought we were outstanding today. I think we were probably the better side and we didn’t deserve to be on that scoreline at the end.

“We spoke at half-time about sticking together, playing as a team and sticking to the game plan and don’t be an individual. Do everything for the team. I thought we came out and did that.

“We got in front, we just didn’t know how to win the game. When you are bottom of the league and looking for wins, you need to execute a bit better than what we did. And that was the difference between the two sides.

“We knew it was always going to be a difficult task in the Championship and when you play in a local derby it brings everybody back to a level playing field. At 19-6 down we stuck together and stuck to the processes and game plan and gave the ball to the right people. We did that and got ourselves back into the game.

“It’s just that winning mentality. When you haven’t been winning you don’t know how to win and that’s proved the case today. It was one that got away from us.”

