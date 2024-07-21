Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Batley Bulldogs thrillingly beat rock bottom arch rivals Dewsbury Rams, who threatened a remarkable comeback, to claim the Heavy Woollen derby spoils at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rams can count themselves unlucky not to pick up their second victory of the campaign - and second over the Bulldogs - having produced an inspired second half display, in which they recovered from a 19-6 half-time deficit to spectacularly lead 22-19 by the 56th minute thanks to tries from Lewis Carr, Owen Restall and Reiss Butterworth.

However, tries from Joe Burton, his second of the afternoon, and Luke Hooley handed the initiative back to Batley who held on for a memorable 29-22 derby day triumph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These two fierce neighbours last met in just Round 2 of the Championship where the Rams recorded a deserved 24-4 victory at FLAIR Stadium following their promotion from League 1. Their first, and only win of 2024.

Luke Hooley scored a late try as Batley Bulldogs beat arch rivals Dewsbury Rams in a dramatic Heavy Woollen derby. Photo by Paul Butterfield.

After thirteen consecutive defeats since that Good Friday win, Paul March’s men look to be on course for an instant return to the third tier. Today’s defeat made it 14 straight losses, although they looked like recording a famous derby double until Batley’s late fightback.

The Bulldogs’ head coach Mark Moxon had insisted it was important his side did themselves “justice” after that early season defeat. And they started on the front foot in their mission to avenge that loss when Brandon Moore crossed after Bailey O’Connor fumbled Josh Woods’ high bomb.

You sensed Batley had been waiting for this occasion. As Moxon had said, this was the opportunity to put things “right.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Carr got the Rams right back into the contest immediately when he dived over after great work by Calum Turner and Brad Graham.

Dewsbury’s try just seemed to spur the Bulldogs back into life and they applied pressure to the visitors’ defence with set after set after set. Lucas Walshaw went close after great play by Woods and White before the half-pairing then combined again to find Elliot Kear but the winger couldn’t take the ball cleanly.

Hooley was next to try and find Kear but Restall was in prime position to intercept. But from the very next play, White outmuscled three Rams players to power over from close range.

A rare forage forward saw the Rams gain a penalty, but instead of applying pressure themselves, they decided to cut the deficit by two via the boot of Turner to make it 12-6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision appeared to give Dewsbury the impetus but, on their next attack, Turner’s looping pass out wide was intercepted by Burton who raced away for a brilliant score.

Woods nailed his third conversion of the half before producing a stunning drop goal right on the half-time hooter for a 19-6, and three-score, advantage at the break.

Playing down the famous Mount Pleasant slope in the second half, the Rams, whose season has gone downhill since beating the Bulldogs in Round 2, had a mountain to climb.

But the Championship has the capability to throw up carnage, drama and shocks. Those thinking runaway league leaders Wakefield Trinity would go the entire season unbeaten, for example, were proved wrong after being stunned by Toulouse yesterday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Dewsbury proved Moxon right in his assessment prior to the Round 16 contest that “they are not a bad team at all,” with three tries in 16 sensational minutes at the start of the second half.

Carr got the comeback started with his second of the afternoon, and fourth in two games, after collecting Graham’s offload after a high kick by Jacob Hookem.

Rejuvenated, the Rams certainly did not look like a side rock bottom of the Championship with just the one win their names.

They were put right back into derby after O’Connor released Restall for his sixth try of 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rams, now just three points behind at 19-16, were in the ascendancy and turned the game completely on its head when Butterworth scooted from dummy half and dazzled his way over the line.

It was scarcely believable. Now it was Batley who had it all to do at 19-22 behind.

But time was on the Bulldogs’ side and they slowly worked their way back into the game and were rewarded when the excellent Burton dived over for his double.

At 23-22, the game was on a knife-edge until Hooley found a gap to seal a famous Heavy Woollen derby victory, which moves the Bulldogs into joint-sixth place, level on points with Featherstone Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rams remain rock bottom, ten points from safety, meaning there may be a wait for the next competitive derby fixture between the two rivals.

Batley: Hooley, Kear, Mitsias, Senior, J Burton, White, Woods, Gledhill, Moore, Cooper, Buchanan, Walshaw, Brown

Interchanges: O Burton, Flynn, Blake, Kibula

Tries: Moore, White, J Burton (2), Hooley

Conversions: Woods (4)

Drop goal: Woods

Dewsbury: O’Connor, Carr, Walker, Graham, Restall, Turner, Hookem, Beckett, Butterworth, Waker, Ferguson, Garside, Collinson

Interchanges: Whiteley, Dixon, Summers, Morris

Tries: Carr (2), Restall, Butterworth

Conversions: Turner (2)

Penalties: Turner