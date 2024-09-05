Halifax v Dewsbury preview: Panthers head coach hopes Rams can “bounce straight back up” to Championship
Dewsbury, buoyant after Finn guided them back to the second tier in style in 2023, have endured a miserable 2024 campaign, which started with Finn’s new side Fax recording a 24-10 victory at FLAIR Stadium.
And although the Rams beat Heavy Woollen rivals Batley Bulldogs in their next outing, they remained winless since, with relegation confirmed after the 18-10 defeat at home to fellow strugglers Whitehaven.
Ahead of the Rams’ visit to The Shay this Sunday, September 8, kick off 3pm, Finn said:
“They have got some good players there. But as a lot of teams find out - and we have too - sometimes you get on a bit of a run and it’s hard to see where your next win is coming from.
“Conversely, you can go the other way and get a few wins and you feel like you are going to win every week. It is a tough competition that comes at you thick and fast for a very long time in comparison to League 1. It does take its toll.”
He added: “They have run a lot of teams close. They got blown out a little bit by Bradford last Friday but they have put in some good performances where they have been in games for long periods.
“They have had teams at bad times, like we have, like playing Whitehaven on that ridiculously emotional week for them where they were always going to get a response.
“They have got nothing to lose either. They can just come and throw the ball around and have some fun. We are not taking it lightly, put it that way.”
Asked whether he would share any tips with Rams head coach Paul March on how to tackle 2025, Finn replied:
“I don’t think he needs my advice. He’s an experienced coach who has been coaching a lot longer than I have.
“He’ll have his own thoughts on what he wants to do and how he’s going to train them to get them straight back up from League 1.
“I hope they do well because they are my former club and hope they bounce straight back up.”
