Batley Bulldogs lose out in close tussle with play-off rivals Widnes Vikings
Mark Moxon’s men were in the contest right up to the final hooter, but lost out 12-8 to a Vikings team that moved up to fourth place with this result.
It left Batley still in eighth and now six points adrift of a play-off place with four matches remaining.
A disappointing start saw the Bulldogs go behind when the ball went to ground following a high kick on the last tackle and Joe Lyons dived on it to score.
Tom Gilmore tagged on the conversion before the hosts inched back into the contest with Josh Woods landing a penalty to make it 6-2 at the break.
It remained a tight contest in the second half with Batley defending well when put under pressure and Widnes holding their own despite playing up the slope.
The visitors came close when Matt Fleming looked sure to score only to be held up over the line by heroic last ditch defending.
But they did stretch their lead to 10 points when Ryan Ince’s grubber kick was pounced upon by Jack Owens and Gilmore landed his second goal.
Back came the Bulldogs with Nyle Flynn taking on the visitors’ line and finding space to force his way over from close range for a try.
With Woods adding the conversion it was 12-8 and all to play for in a tense final five minutes.
The hosts piled on the pressure in the closing stages, but the Vikings held out to secure their important 12-8 win.