Dewsbury's England international Caitlin Beevers backed by Birstall firm

Caitlin was born in Dewsbury, which is close to Johnstone’s parent company PPG’s head offices, in Birstall, and works at PPG as a production administrator.

After starting her club level career with Birstall Victoria ARLFC as a seven-year-old until she was 12, Caitlin then took a year out to concentrate on the refereeing side of Rugby League and became the first female to referee a Rugby League game at Wembley in 2018.

Caitlin returned to the game aged 13 to play for Dewsbury Moor ARLFC until she was recruited by Leeds Rhinos Women for the U19 academy at the age of 16 in January 2018, before being promoted to the first team for the 2018 Women's Super League season. Her career continued to go from strength to strength in 2022 when she had the honour of playing in the Women’s Rugby League World Cup, delayed from 2021.

Caitlin Beevers will be sponsored by Johnstone’s Trade in 2023.

Sarah Clough, PPG customer loyalty manager, said: “We’re proud to continue our partnership with Leeds Rhinos for another season. We’ve strengthened our relationship over the past five years and we’re pleased that we’ve been able to support the work it does within our local community.

“Everyone at PPG is so proud of Caitlin. At just 21 years old, she’s already achieved so much in her sporting career, including currently being the player with the most appearances for Leeds Rhinos Women and we’re all really excited to watch her play, cheer her on and celebrate her inevitable future achievements.