Dewsbury Moor Maroons beat Milford to win inaugural Archie Bruce Memorial Trophy
Dewsbury Moor Maroons warmed up for the new season in fine style when they emphatically came out on top against Milford ARLFC to win the inaugural Archie Bruce Memorial Trophy at Maroon Park.
The game got off to a slow start for both sides, with wet conditions and a lack of discipline causing errors and incomplete sets making poor viewing for the large crowd that came to watch the game.
It took until 26 minutes for the first try to be scored when Dewsbury Moor’s number two Jack Clarkson went over in the corner.
Maroons captain James Samme then added to the lead with a try before the break, with Louie Walker converting to bring the half-time score to 10-0.
The second half saw a completely different turn of events as the Maroons got their game together superbly to run in 36 unanswered points.
Tries came from Bradley Adams, Jake Butterfield, Aaron James, Finley Bruce and James Samme as the Dewsbury side went on to be crowned the 2023 Archie Bruce Memorial Trophy winners.
Maroons’ man of the match was Ryan Crossley.
This was not the only fixture at Maroon Park on Saturday as the Yorkshire Men’s League Open Age side came from behind on two occasions to beat Milford’s YML side 24-14 in the friendly game prior.
Man of the match in this game was Caden Wilkinson.