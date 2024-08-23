Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dewsbury Rams’ new captain Matt Garside has hinted he may postpone his retirement plans after “absolutely gut-wrenching” 2024 Championship campaign.

Relegation to League 1 will be confirmed on Sunday, August 25, if the Rams fail to beat fellow strugglers Whitehaven at FLAIR Stadium (kick off 3pm).

For Garside, who turns 34 in October, the 2024 season was muted as his last year as a player following a distinguished career in which he has represented York, Sheffield, London, Bradford and Halifax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But his second full season with the Rams has left a “sour taste” in the mouth.

Matt Garside in action for the Rams against Barrow Raiders last Sunday. Photo by Thomas Fynn.

You get the feeling the second rower wants to finish on a high.

“It’s absolutely gut-wrenching,” Garside told the Reporter Series. “To be a Championship rugby league player takes a lot of time and a lot of effort, so when you don’t get your rewards it’s really difficult.

“We are a young dressing room, barring a couple of us. A lot of the boys are going to go on to do some really good things in the game and, hopefully, they can take some positives out of a really poor season. If nothing, we have all built a lot more resilience and a bit more hardiness in ourselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we should have probably come away with at least four or five more games if we were more switched on in some areas of the game. We have been in games for 50, 60 minutes, and that is what is disappointing.

“We have not been blown away, although some of the score lines suggest we have been. We have been competitive in a lot of the games. I feel like we have given a good account of ourselves and teams still need to be on guard against us because we are a dangerous team at times.

“It's just unfortunate that we are on a bad losing streak and it’s hard to get out of that in such a good competition.”

He added: “I have had a few conversations throughout the season with family, friends and the coaching staff, potentially saying it was going to be my last season in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I don’t know how much of a sour taste it would leave in my mouth to finish like this. I could potentially be lacing up the boots next year in some capacity.”

Asked if that would be at Dewsbury, he responded: “Hopefully yeah, I’d like to say so. If we can manage to get that done I can try and help out a group that will need leadership and a bit of experience.

“I’m happy to hold my hand up if that’s right for the coaching staff and the club.”

On stepping up to the captaincy role following Jimmy Beckett’s early release to Featherstone Rovers, Garside, who started 2024 as vice skipper, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jimmy was massive for us. He was fantastic and we can’t thank him enough. He was our leader and captain.

“I’ve been doing the toss on game day and speaking to the group a bit more in the changing room alongside Calum Turner. I have stepped into the captaincy role which I have enjoyed.”