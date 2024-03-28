Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is a fixture which the Bulldogs have dominated in recent seasons, claiming seven victories out of the previous eight league meetings.

And head coach Moxon is aiming to add another one to the list as they look for their first Championship win of the season following defeat in round one at home to Featherstone Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “It is a massive fixture. We want to make the fans proud and give them the bragging rights for the first half of the year. We will be doing our best to get the victory on the board.

Batley Bulldogs' head coach Mark Moxon

“It is always the same. It is going to be a tough game. Derbies always are. At Dewsbury it is a small, tight little ground.

“It is going to be a war of attrition so we are expecting a tough game. But we will be ready and the boys will give 100 per cent as they always do.”

The Bulldogs enter the game after an encouraging display against Super League outfit Castleford Tigers in last Saturday’s Challenge Cup defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was really pleased with how the boys played,” Moxon said. “We need to take that into the Championship now and get our first win on the board next week.

“It was a great atmosphere and a great crowd. We want more afternoons like that up here. I’d ask the fans to come up and support the lads this year because they give 100 per cent every single week and it’s a proud bunch of players who will give good value for money.

“But Dewsbury is a huge game for us now. We haven’t had time to review the Castleford game so I threw it onto the group chat for them to look at in their own time as I wanted to focus on Dewsbury.

“We need to get our first win on the board on Friday.”

Asked if Dewsbury’s recent schedule, in which they have only played one competitive game in six weeks, could help the Bulldogs, Moxon replied:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It can kind of work two ways. They’ve had a week off this week as well. They’ve had a break, then a game, then another break again. So they can be fresh and be bouncing and ready to go.