In pictures: New Heron Foods store opens in Cleckheaton

By Adam Cheshire
Published 25th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT

The frozen food retailer’s new branch, on Market Street in the town centre, opened on Thursday, March 21, adding to local outlets in Birstall and Ravensthorpe.

The store is open seven days a week, 8am to 8pm on Monday through to Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on a Sunday.

Take a look at these photos of the new Heron Foods store which has opened in Cleckheaton.

Inside the new Heron Foods store in Cleckheaton.

Inside the new Heron Foods store in Cleckheaton. Photo: Jim Fitton

Staff at the new Heron Foods store, from the left, Jess Rothery, Ben Horsfall, manager Rikki Cliff, Hahhah Amir, Lisa Burgess and Emma Bowman.

Staff at the new Heron Foods store, from the left, Jess Rothery, Ben Horsfall, manager Rikki Cliff, Hahhah Amir, Lisa Burgess and Emma Bowman. Photo: Jim Fitton

Inside Heron Foods, Cleckheaton.

Inside Heron Foods, Cleckheaton. Photo: Jim Fitton

The new branch, located on Market Street in Cleckheaton town centre, opened on Thursday, March 21.

The new branch, located on Market Street in Cleckheaton town centre, opened on Thursday, March 21, adding to local outlets in Birstall and Ravensthorpe. Photo: Jim Fitton

