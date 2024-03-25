The frozen food retailer’s new branch, on Market Street in the town centre, opened on Thursday, March 21, adding to local outlets in Birstall and Ravensthorpe.

The store is open seven days a week, 8am to 8pm on Monday through to Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on a Sunday.

Take a look at these photos of the new Heron Foods store which has opened in Cleckheaton.

Heron Foods Inside the new Heron Foods store in Cleckheaton.

Heron Foods Staff at the new Heron Foods store, from the left, Jess Rothery, Ben Horsfall, manager Rikki Cliff, Hahhah Amir, Lisa Burgess and Emma Bowman.

