Dewsbury Rams: Top try scorer and key centre back for 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Restall top scored in 2023 with 16 tries, including three hat-tricks, as the Rams romped to the League 1 title and an instant promotion back to the Championship - which will be the highest level the 28-year-old will have played at.
The full-back, who only signed from Oldham ahead of the 2023 campaign, said:
“The lads, staff and fans have been absolutely class since I’ve arrived here and there’s absolutely no reason why I wouldn’t stay.
“I have loved my first year here and hopefully we can have another enjoyable year together.”
Greensmith, 23, will now be extending his stay at FLAIR Stadium for a third season after impressing yet again this year, scoring nine tries.
Upon re-signing for the club, the centre said: “I’m really happy to be back at the Rams for another season and I’m ready to continue with all of the hard work that has been done by the boys last year.”
On the duo’s retention, head coach Dale Ferguson said: “I think that Owen was a real standout for us in 2023. With his speed and support play he’ll be a real asset for us in the Championship and a danger to the opposition.
“Ollie really does bring a lot to the team. He does all the hard yards for the lads and leads by example on the field. I’m looking forward to seeing him carry on from where he left off in the Championship.”