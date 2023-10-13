Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Restall top scored in 2023 with 16 tries, including three hat-tricks, as the Rams romped to the League 1 title and an instant promotion back to the Championship - which will be the highest level the 28-year-old will have played at.

The full-back, who only signed from Oldham ahead of the 2023 campaign, said:

“The lads, staff and fans have been absolutely class since I’ve arrived here and there’s absolutely no reason why I wouldn’t stay.

Owen Restall, ball in hand, has re-signed for Dewsbury Rams ahead of the 2024 season. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

“I have loved my first year here and hopefully we can have another enjoyable year together.”

Greensmith, 23, will now be extending his stay at FLAIR Stadium for a third season after impressing yet again this year, scoring nine tries.

Upon re-signing for the club, the centre said: “I’m really happy to be back at the Rams for another season and I’m ready to continue with all of the hard work that has been done by the boys last year.”

Ollie Greensmith, ball in hand, has put pen to paper to stay at Dewsbury for another year. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

On the duo’s retention, head coach Dale Ferguson said: “I think that Owen was a real standout for us in 2023. With his speed and support play he’ll be a real asset for us in the Championship and a danger to the opposition.