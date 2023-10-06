Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bailey O’Connor, 21, and Brad Graham, 22, have signed new deals with the club as they prepare for life back in the Championship under the guidance of new coach Dale Ferguson.

Centre O’Connor, who received offers from elsewhere, said of his decision to remain at FLAIR Stadium:

“I’m delighted to extend my stay at the Rams. This club gave me the opportunity last year coming from amateur level and I’m now looking forward to test myself in the Championship.”

Brad Graham, pictured, has re-signed for Dewsbury Rams next season. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

Fellow centre Graham, who was the club’s second highest try scorer with 19 last season, said:

“It’s great to have re-signed for the Rams again for my third season. Last season was amazing with the lads and I can’t wait to get back into training again with them in a few weeks.”

On the duo’s retention, Ferguson said: “Bailey for me is an outstanding athlete. He’s very skillful and mature for his age. I’m looking forward to him making that step up to the Championship as he did with ease in League One with us last year.

“Brad had a fantastic year in 2023 and I don’t think there’s many around who are better than him at taking attacking kicks. I’m looking forward to him stepping up and being a leader in the Championship.”

The news follows on from the club’s announcement that trio Jimmy Beckett, Elliot Morris and Davey Dixon will all continue with the Rams into 2024 as they enter into the second year of their two-year deals.

Ferguson added: “I’m very pleased to have all three on board for next year. Jimmy adds a lot to the squad with his leadership qualities and the pack around him will be able to learn a lot from him.

“Elliot will be a great asset to the squad as he has been in 2023. He can start or come off the bench as he has done and you’re always guaranteed to get 100 per cent from him.