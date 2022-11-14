Dewsbury Rams face likely Betfred League One title contenders North Wales in 2023 opener
Dewsbury Rams face a testing first game after relegation when Betfred League One kicks off two weeks later than the Championship in 2023.
First up for the Rams is an away game against North Wales Crusaders, who have signalled their intent to mount a promotion challenge by luring Carl Forster from Barrow as player-coach. The game takes place at Colwyn Bay on Sunday, February 19 (2.30pm kick-off).
Dewsbury’s first home League One game will see the Midlands Hurricanes travel to the Rams Stadium on Sunday, March 5 (3pm).
The Rams’ first-ever trip to Cornwall RLFC will take place on Sunday, June 11, while the regular season ends with a trip to the Eco-Power Stadium to face play-off regulars of recent years Doncaster RLFC on Sunday, August 27.
Dewsbury Rams’ 2023 Betfred League One fixtures are:
February
19 North Wales A 2.30pm
March
5 Midlands H 3pm
19 Workington A 3pm
26 Rochdale A 1pm
April
7 Hunslet H 3pm
16 Cornwall H 3pm
May
7 West Wales A 3pm
14 Doncaster H 3pm
21 Oldham A 3pm
28 London Skolars A 3pm
June
11 Cornwall A 3pm
16 Rochdale H 7.30pm
23 Oldham H 7.30pm
July
2 Midlands A 3pm
9 West Wales H 3pm
15 London Skolars A 3pm
23 North Wales H 3pm
30 Hunslet A 3pm
August
6 Workington H 3pm
27 Doncaster A 3pm