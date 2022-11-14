First up for the Rams is an away game against North Wales Crusaders, who have signalled their intent to mount a promotion challenge by luring Carl Forster from Barrow as player-coach. The game takes place at Colwyn Bay on Sunday, February 19 (2.30pm kick-off).

Dewsbury’s first home League One game will see the Midlands Hurricanes travel to the Rams Stadium on Sunday, March 5 (3pm).

The Rams’ first-ever trip to Cornwall RLFC will take place on Sunday, June 11, while the regular season ends with a trip to the Eco-Power Stadium to face play-off regulars of recent years Doncaster RLFC on Sunday, August 27.

Dewsbury Rams are hoping for more joy on the pitch in the 2023 Betfred League One season. Picture: TCF Photography

Dewsbury Rams’ 2023 Betfred League One fixtures are:

February

19 North Wales A 2.30pm

March

5 Midlands H 3pm

19 Workington A 3pm

26 Rochdale A 1pm

April

7 Hunslet H 3pm

16 Cornwall H 3pm

May

7 West Wales A 3pm

14 Doncaster H 3pm

21 Oldham A 3pm

28 London Skolars A 3pm

June

11 Cornwall A 3pm

16 Rochdale H 7.30pm

23 Oldham H 7.30pm

July

2 Midlands A 3pm

9 West Wales H 3pm

15 London Skolars A 3pm

23 North Wales H 3pm

30 Hunslet A 3pm

August

6 Workington H 3pm

