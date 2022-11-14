Craig Lingard’s men, who reached the play-offs final in 2022, open their campaign with an away game against the London Broncos on Sunday, February 5 (kick-off 3pm).

They then stage their first game of the season a week later when Swinton Lions come across the Pennines to play at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Sunday, February 12 (3pm).

A further away game at Sheffield Eagles (February 17) and another home match against newly promoted Kerighley Cougars (February 26) completes the first month of league action.

Batley Bulldogs fans will be hoping for more jubilant scenes like this in 2023. Picture: Neville Wright

Easter will bring just one game in 2023 with the Bulldogs hosting a Featherstone Rovers side eager for revenge after they were knocked out of the play-offs this year by Lingard’s brilliant battlers. This game will be played on Friday, April 7, with a 7.30pm kick-off time.

With Dewsbury Rams relegated there will be no heavy woollen derbies for fans to look forward to, but there will always be plenty of interest in the Bulldogs’ meetings with Bradford Bulls – away on Sunday, April 16 and at home on Sunday, August 6.

Batley, meanwhile, are set to face fellow West Yorkshire side Halifax Panthers at the Summer Bash. The fixture has not yet been confirmed, but will take place at York’s LNER Community Stadium on Sunday, May 28.

The Bulldogs face a trip to play York in their final away match of the regular season (September 17), but are at home in the last game when taking on Newcastle on September 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Batley Bulldogs’ 2023 Betfred Championship fixtures are:

February

Sun 5 London A 3pm

Sun 12 Swinton H 3pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fri 17 Sheffield A 7.30pm

Sun 26 Keighley H 3pm

March

Sun 5 Halifax A 3pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mon 20 Barrow H 7.45pm

Sun 26 Whitehaven A 3pm

April

Fri 7 Featherstone H 7.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sun 16 Bradford A 3pm

May

Mon 8 Widnes H 7.45pm

Sat 13 Toulouse H 6pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sun 28 Halifax (Summer

Bash) at York

June

Sun 4 York H 3pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sun 11 Newcastle A 3pm

Sun 18 Swinton A 3pm

Sun 25 London H 3pm

July

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sun 2 Barrow A 3pm

Sun 9 Halifax H 3pm

Sat 15 Toulouse A 6pm

Sat 29 Featherstone A 6pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

August

Sun 6 Bradford H 3pm

Sun 20 Keighley A 3pm

Fri 25 Sheffield H 7.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

September

Sun 3 Widnes A 3pm

Sun 10 Whitehaven H 3pm

Sun 17 York A 3pm

Advertisement Hide Ad