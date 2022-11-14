Batley Bulldogs face capital start to 2023 Betfred Championship season
Batley Bulldogs will begin their bid to go one better than this year in the Betfred Championship with a trip south for their first match of the 2023 season.
Craig Lingard’s men, who reached the play-offs final in 2022, open their campaign with an away game against the London Broncos on Sunday, February 5 (kick-off 3pm).
They then stage their first game of the season a week later when Swinton Lions come across the Pennines to play at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Sunday, February 12 (3pm).
A further away game at Sheffield Eagles (February 17) and another home match against newly promoted Kerighley Cougars (February 26) completes the first month of league action.
Easter will bring just one game in 2023 with the Bulldogs hosting a Featherstone Rovers side eager for revenge after they were knocked out of the play-offs this year by Lingard’s brilliant battlers. This game will be played on Friday, April 7, with a 7.30pm kick-off time.
With Dewsbury Rams relegated there will be no heavy woollen derbies for fans to look forward to, but there will always be plenty of interest in the Bulldogs’ meetings with Bradford Bulls – away on Sunday, April 16 and at home on Sunday, August 6.
Batley, meanwhile, are set to face fellow West Yorkshire side Halifax Panthers at the Summer Bash. The fixture has not yet been confirmed, but will take place at York’s LNER Community Stadium on Sunday, May 28.
The Bulldogs face a trip to play York in their final away match of the regular season (September 17), but are at home in the last game when taking on Newcastle on September 24.
Batley Bulldogs’ 2023 Betfred Championship fixtures are:
February
Sun 5 London A 3pm
Sun 12 Swinton H 3pm
Fri 17 Sheffield A 7.30pm
Sun 26 Keighley H 3pm
March
Sun 5 Halifax A 3pm
Mon 20 Barrow H 7.45pm
Sun 26 Whitehaven A 3pm
April
Fri 7 Featherstone H 7.30pm
Sun 16 Bradford A 3pm
May
Mon 8 Widnes H 7.45pm
Sat 13 Toulouse H 6pm
Sun 28 Halifax (Summer
Bash) at York
June
Sun 4 York H 3pm
Sun 11 Newcastle A 3pm
Sun 18 Swinton A 3pm
Sun 25 London H 3pm
July
Sun 2 Barrow A 3pm
Sun 9 Halifax H 3pm
Sat 15 Toulouse A 6pm
Sat 29 Featherstone A 6pm
August
Sun 6 Bradford H 3pm
Sun 20 Keighley A 3pm
Fri 25 Sheffield H 7.30pm
September
Sun 3 Widnes A 3pm
Sun 10 Whitehaven H 3pm
Sun 17 York A 3pm
Sun 24 Newcastle H 3pm