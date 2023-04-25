Dewsbury Moor Maroons, Shaw Cross Sharks and Dewsbury Celtic record impressive NCL wins

The home side have been a bogey team for Dewsbury, who had not won away to them for a number of years, but with Moor on a roll and full of confidence they made a real statement with a 40-0 win.

Head coach James Delaney rang the changes from last week’s impressive victory over Woolston with the returning Croisdale and O’Sullivan coming into the starting pack plus a positional change for Ineson, moving to scrum-half from full-back, with Scruton reclaiming the number one jersey after impressing in the YML.

The Maroons started in impressive fashion with the big pack picking up from where the left off last week, marching the home team down the field with ease.

An early injury to Bruce meant Delaney had to make another change in the half-back pairing as the former Batley Bulldog Mennell came on and he was called into action straight away as he held the Barrow stand-off just short of the line.

The first try came in the 15th minute as the bulldozing James sliced through the defence and passed inside to the supporting Ineson, who converted his own try.

Adams, Samme and O’Sullivan looked dangerous every time they touched the ball and a smart offload from Samme near the Barrow line enabled James to crash over.

Adamson and Joe Berry went close to further scores, but it remained 10-0 to half-time.

After some crunching defence from Tom Berry and Hepworth, a 50m kick return from the powerful Butterfield had Moor attacking the Barrow line again after the break. Clever work from the influential Ineson had the Barrow defence reeling and Samme was held just short before the ever alert Crossley dived over from dummy-half. Ineson goaled.

Samme again burst through and handed the ball inside to Crossley who sprinted away for a 50m try converted by Ineson.

Ineson created another opportunity and wily veteran Mennell scored, with Ineson’s goal made it 28-0.

Barrow never gave in and it took a try saving tackle from Mennell to keep the home team out. The men from Dewsbury finished with a flourish as the tireless Tom Berry crashed over then the elusive Ineson sidestepped his way through to round off the scoring.

The win sees the Moor cement a position in top two and having beat two of the top four in recent weeks it is looking like a successful season ahead.

They now have a week off before entertaining neighbours Shaw Cross Sharks at home on May 6 in what is sure to be a cracker of a match.

Shaw Cross were impressive 44-6 winners against Normanton Knights 44-6.

They were already 32-0 ahead at the break, before the Knights’ Jacob Crossland was sin-binned for tripping.

In a fiery final quarter, the Sharks’ Josh Frain was red-carded alongside Normanton’s Craig Miles and Jacob Jowett, all for allegedly fighting.

The Knights’ Charlie Barker opened the scoring in the second half, converting his own try, but otherwise it was one-way traffic, unbeaten Shaw Cross prevailing through a Nath Wright brace and touchdowns for Brad Wakenshaw, Zac Parkinson, Tommy Milburn, Frain, Brandon French and Callum Barker plus goals by Dec Tomlinson (five) and Harrison Sutcliffe.

Dewsbury Celtic accounted for Milford 42-12, despite having Joe Mitchell sent-off early in the second half for alleged `shoulder to the head’.

Celtic were 18-0 ahead at that stage, but quickly added another try Lewis Teale before the visitors posted tries by Callum Platts and Jake Payne, both of which Ben Brown converted.

Celtic, though, eased home with touchdowns by Danny Thomas and Anthony Dunford, with Harry Copley adding the last two of his seven goals, before the visitors’ Payne was sin-binned for dissent.

