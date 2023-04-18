James Samme and Harry Copley are timely try heroes as Dewsbury Moor Maroons and Dewsbury Celtic win thrillers

It was the Moor who emerged victorious 18-16 and they now sit in second place above Woolston on points difference in Division Two of the Impact Performance National Conference League.

After a week of heavy rain the pitch was soft under foot and with patches of standing water still on it at 9am the head groundsman and a small group of volunteers helped clear this before a pitch inspection so that the eagerly anticipated game could go ahead.

The game got under way at a terrific pace with the home side just edging the early battles as Samme and Richardson were punching holes in the visitors’ defence.

James Samme (left) scored a last minute try to clinch victory for Dewsbury Maroons in a classic game with Woolston Rovers. Picture: Rob Hare

First chance fell to the Maroons after a towering spiral kick from Walker was fielded by Butterfield, but a simple pass inside was dropped by the supporting Joe Berry.

With Walker pulling the strings Moor kept on going close with Samme being held just short. Woolston, though, were showing their own positive signs as their big forward pack were making good metres.

The hosts broke the deadlock as Foster was held short of the line, but the crafty Crossley darted over from the play the ball. With Aiden Ineson slotting the extras it was 6-0.

An error by the home side from the restart gifted Rovers a chance to score. Dewsbury’s defence was really put to the test and the fresh legs of Hepworth, Adamson and Tom Berry kept the visitors scoreless.

But with their pack still making good yards Woolston were not to be denied as their big front rower went over for a try that was converted to make it 6-6 at half-time.

Woolston made the better start to the second half and their pressure paid off as again the big front rower scored and the try was converted.

Poor discipline gave the visitors Woolston another opportunity which they duly took as a backline move was finished off in the corner to make it 16-6.

Moor managed to regather the ball from the restart, however, and with a great sense of urgency they started their fightback. For the next 10 minutes the home team battered the line and with Crossley, Bruce and Walker coming back into the game it looked like only a matter of time before a score came.

A short ball from Bruce to the charging Adams and he was held inches short. But on the next play a clever pass again from Crossley put the impressive James Samme over under the sticks, the goal reducing the deficit to four points.

Only a tremendous last ditch tackle from Woolston stopped a flying James just short before a lapse in concentration allowed Rovers to attack the home line. A chance for the visitors to extend their lead was snuffed out by the Berry brothers, but Woolston were looking like they might just hold on for a victory.

Moor chanced their arm, a sweeping backline move in their own 10m area had Butterfield scorching up the touchline. Great play from Bruce saw Walker held up agonisingly close on the last tackle and it looked like the hosts were going to slip to defeat.

However, there was one more twist in the script, a crunching tackle from Tom Berry and Samme resulted in a knock-on from Woolston. With the last play of the game powerhouse prop Samme came rampaging on to a short ball from Foster and carried three men over the line with him to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Ineson held his nerve to kick the two points and seal a remarkable victory.

Moor now face a tough trip to Barrow Island this Saturday.

Elsewhere in Division Two Shaw Cross Sharks had their game at Waterhead Warriors postponed due to a waterlogged pitch and hope to get back into action at home to Normanton Knights this Saturday.

Dewsbury Celtic won 24-18 at Saddleworth Rangers when Harry Copley converted his own late score to clinch the victory.

Mike Foulstone, Nathan Waring, Jack Kelly and Copley had previously crossed for Celtic, with Copley improving one effort.

