Finn had insisted prior to the League 1 season-opener at Widnes’ home ground, that his side needed to learn how to win again.

And, after a nervy start which saw North Wales take an early lead through Owain Abel, the Rams responded emphatically with five first half tries - including Jordan’s memorable solo effort from his own goalline.

Finn said: “That is the overriding positive, just to get the win. Obviously we need to break it down and make sure we are improving but it was pleasing to just get off the mark.

Liam Finn, left, hailed Caelum Jordan’s ‘unbelievable skill’ as Dewsbury Rams started their League 1 campaign with a win at North Wales Crusaders.

“At the minute, everybody is still trying to gauge where they’re at and where everybody else is at, so we won’t know too much about North Wales until about three or four more games down the track.

“I think they’d like to consider themselves as contenders so it is definitely a tick in the right box.

“The story of the game is that we probably started a little bit nervous, dealing with expectations of being a favourite going into a game which hasn’t been the thing for Dewsbury for a lot of years playing in the Championship and our lads need to get used to it.

“We started a little bit edgy and they scored first. We then felt our way into the game and got a few nice tries at the back end of the first half. The game-changer was the interception try from Caelum.

“We had just had a penalty near their line. We ran the ball and we probably should have taken the two points on offer - that was a little bit on me. We ended up not scoring, going into touch and they came down our end and nearly scored.

“That was a lesson learned for us as coaches. But then Caelum pulled out an unbelievable bit of skill to intercept it and go 90 metres which put us two scores in front.

“We then had a decent period at the start of the second half but we probably chased too much and got really excited. We should have scored a few more but we got too over-keen and tried to force it. They then got a late try to make it a little bit more respectable.”

Jordan, 20, who can play either as a centre or winger, signed from Westgate Common in the close-season, and his debut got even better with a second try after half-time.

On the debutant’s overall performance, Finn said:

“He was really good. He looked a classy player which is why we brought him in. We knew he was a talented rugby player and a strike weapon.

“I probably didn’t give him enough credit straight after the game but he looked really sharp with the ball in hand and hopefully he will keep improving.”

Owen Restall, also on his first start for the Rams, grabbed a brace as well.

“I don’t want to jinx him but he loves scoring a try and he looked pretty sharp,” an impressed Finn said. “He was actually a little bit down on himself for his performance. I think he is being too self-critical if I’m honest but that is a good sign for us that his standards are so high.

“It was a decent debut and a solid start. He is another bloke who is a bit late coming to the professional game - he should have probably done it years ago but he was happy playing for his community club and playing in the National Conference.

“He is a big asset for us and we’re really pleased to have him.”