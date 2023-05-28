News you can trust since 1858
Dewsbury 52-6 London Skolars: Restall scores hat-trick of tries as table-topping Rams continue their unbeaten run

Unbeaten Dewsbury Rams remain top of the League One table after thrashing winless London Skolars 52-6 at the FLAIR Stadium.
By Dominic Brown
Published 28th May 2023, 19:53 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 19:54 BST

The Rams raced into a 22-0 lead at the break, and continued their dominance in the second half to rack up half a century of points against the bottom of the table Skolars.

Owen Restall scored a hat-trick and Bailey O’Connor crossed twice, with Dixon, Ferguson, Garside and Collins also scoring tries.

Paul Sykes kicked eight goals.

Action from Dewsbury Rams v London Skolars

Related topics:Dewsbury RamsDewsburyLeague OnePaul SykesHalifax Panthers