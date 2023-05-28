News you can trust since 1858
Zach McComb of Halifax runs at the Batley defence. Photo by Simon Hall.
Zach McComb of Halifax runs at the Batley defence. Photo by Simon Hall.

25 photos from the Summer Bash as Halifax Panthers faced Batley Bulldogs in York

Halifax Panthers faced off against Batley Bulldogs in a West Yorkshire derby on day two of the Championship’s Summer Bash in York.
By Dominic Brown
Published 28th May 2023, 19:28 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 19:28 BST

In a tight match, the Bulldogs came from behind to defeat the Panthers and move ahead of Halifax in the league table as the battle for the play-off spots intensifies.

Here is a selection of photos from this afternoon’s match from Simon Hall.

Batley 20-12 Halifax: Late Meadows try seals comeback win for the Bulldogs against the Panthers at the Summer Bash

Brandon Moore scores a try for Halifax

1. Summer Bash

Brandon Moore scores a try for Halifax Photo: Simon Hall

Daniel Murray of Halifax stands strong

2. Summer Bash

Daniel Murray of Halifax stands strong Photo: Simon Hall

Jake Maizen of Halifax

3. Summer Bash

Jake Maizen of Halifax Photo: Simon Hall

Ben Tibbs of Halifax runs at the Batley defence

4. Summer Bash

Ben Tibbs of Halifax runs at the Batley defence Photo: Simon Hall

