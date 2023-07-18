Dec Tomlinson's goal seals Shaw Cross Sharks win but contrasting fortunes for Celtic and Maroons ahead of derby

The Sharks, who were 18-0 ahead at the half-time, went 26-12 up with a penalty 10 minutes from time – and it was needed as Easts finished strongly to get within a couple of points.

Shaw Cross posted a brace of tries apiece for Brad Wakenshaw and Ben Ripley, with Dec Tomlinson landing five goals.

Dewsbury Celtic were edged out 13-12 in a classic against fourth-placed Woolston Rovers thanks to Dec Leonard’s drop-goal goal two minutes from time.

Shaw Cross Sharks were in winning form.

Second-placed Dewsbury Moor Maroons maintained their challenge for promotion from Division Two with a 40-18 win at mid-table Myton Warriors.

Woolston had gone in front through Adam Files, with Leonard improving, but Celtic established a 12-6 interval lead through Harry Copley’s conversions of tries by Oliver Thornton and Tom Bottomley.

The home side levelled as Ryan Palin went over and Leonard goaled and it stayed that way until Leonard’s late match-winner.

The Maroons sailed into an 18-0 lead and looked set for an easy victory initially as they looked to do the double over the Warriors, having beaten them 28-4 in Dewsbury earlier in the season.

But they found themselves pegged back and were only 28-18 ahead on the hour mark.

However, Moor closed strongly with tries by Bradley Foster and Josh Burland, with Louie Walker landing his sixth goal .

Aaron James, Ryan Crossley, Luke Adamson, Walker and Burland had grabbed the visitors’ earlier tries.

Myton’s fightback involved a try and three goals by Kris Walker and touchdowns for Jono Douglas and Adam Piggott.