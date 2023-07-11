News you can trust since 1858
Dewsbury Moor Maroons and Celtic enjoy victories but surprise setback for Shaw Cross Sharks

​Dewsbury Moor Maroons were made to work hard for victory over second from bottom Saddleworth Rangers in Division Two of the Impact Performance NCL.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 11th Jul 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 11:24 BST

Second-placed Moor had beaten Rangers 46-6 in their first meeting this season, but had to settle for a 28-20 win this time and needed a Bradley Adams try two minutes from time to seal it.

Luke Adamson had previously bagged a brace for the Maroons, while Jack Clarkson, Joseph Berry and Joseph Scrutton went over, with Aiden Ineson adding two goals.

Robert Charles crossed twice for Rangers while Blake Morgan and – after Dewsbury’s Adamson had been sin-binned for a professional foul – Thomas Lees raced in, with Matt Whitehead improving two efforts.

Dewsbury Moor Maroons were pushed hard for their win over Saddleworth Rangers. (Photo by Rob Hare)Dewsbury Moor Maroons were pushed hard for their win over Saddleworth Rangers. (Photo by Rob Hare)
Dewsbury Celtic were back to winning ways as they beat bottom side East Leeds 24-0.

They were only 6-0 up at the break, through the first of Harry Copley’s three tries, but ran out comfortable winners with Copley’s efforts added to by a Tom Bottomley try.

Copley added three goals and Nathan Waring one.

Shaw Cross Sharks’ promotion push received a setback with a 35-20 loss to Normanton Knights.

The Knights prevailed despite having Nathan Marshall and Stu Biscomb dismissed for alleged punching early in the second half, when Shaw Cross were only 23-16 behind.

The Sharks’ Brad Baines was yellow-carded shortly afterwards for leading with the elbow.

Adam Biscomb, Stu Biscomb, Charlie Barker, Joe Crossland, Connor Wilson and Clark Thompson scored Normanton’s tries, with Jake Crossland contributing five goals and a drop goal.

Nathan Wright (two), Jamaine Akadaire and Matt West crossed for the Sharks with Dec Tomlinson adding two goals.

