Craig Lingard admits Batley Bulldogs face a tough task to repeat top six finish

Lingard has led Batley to a Championship play-off semi-final and last year oversaw a stunning run to the Grand Final as the Bulldogs beat Featherstone Rovers in the semi-finals before losing to Leigh in the second-tier showpiece, writes Ben McKenna.

But despite their recent success, Lingard would class a top-six finish as a “massive, massive” success this year.

Batley have lost a handful of key men heading into the 2023 season, with full-back Luke Hooley joining Super League’s Leeds Rhinos while influential half-back Tom Gilmore has headed to his hometown club Widnes Vikings.

Action from Batley Bulldogs' Boxing Day game against Dewsbury Rams. Picture: TCF Photography

Ben White completed the prominent trio to leave and Lingard admits that losing two of those three players has been a big blow.

The signing of former Wigan Warriors player Josh Woods has helped offset the losses of Hooley and Gilmore while Aidan McGowan has joined on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Giants.

"They were massively important for us. Tom Gilmore has a really intelligent rugby brain, he is really smart – a bit of a throwback half-back,” said Lingard.

"He knows how to manage a game and get a team around the field, you don't see half-backs like that anymore. He was very, very difficult to replace.

"We have brought Josh Woods in, it was our number one priority to replace Gilmore. So we are pleased we got him.

"When Luke Hooley came he was a really young kid but he turned into a strong, physical presence on the field. He was really smart in how he learnt about his game.

"He developed his running game more, when he came to us he wanted to find the miracle pass every time he got the ball. We got into him how he needed to run more.

"How those two have worked together has been a massive part of our success. Another part of that trio is Ben White, so to lose two out of those three was very, very difficult.

"Jimmy Meadows has trained the house down in pre-season and got man of the match in the Boxing Day game against Dewsbury, he is chomping at the bit and wants to be a regular starter. He has certainly put his hand up.

"We have brought Aidan McGowan in from Huddersfield on loan, he is not our player so it is not ideal as he can be called back at any time.

"As a coach you want to have that guarantee you will have someone for the season. It is a season-long loan but anything can happen.”

Lingard admits he has been disappointed by the club’s recruitment ahead of the 2023 campaign and worries a handful of injuries could leave his side struggling.

He added: "I don't think we have brought as many numbers in as we have needed to be able to compete.

"If we get a few injuries we might be light on numbers. It is difficult when you do well one year but then the budget is reduced the following year.