Hosts Batley trailed 10-4 at the break but recovered to take the spoils from the Spinners Fisheries sponsored derby – the first Boxing Day clash between the rivals for three years.

The new-look Rams , with 11 players making their debut, started well and made the initial running playing down the slope but it was Batley who broke the deadlock when the ball was moved to the left and Ben White burst through to score.

Josh Woods pulled his conversion attempt wide and Rams soon found a response, George Collins’ kick bouncing its way to Matt Garside, who touched-down to level.

Dale Morton scored a try and kicked four goals for Batley in the win over Rams. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Calum Turner kicked the conversion to edge Liam Finn’s men ahead midway through the first half and it got better for the Rams minutes later when a period of pressure resulted in Ollie Greensmith crossing for an unconverted score.

Batley pushed forward in search of a try and Aidan McGowan thought he had scored only for the effort to be disallowed for obstruction in the build-up.

The hosts continued the onslaught but James Meadows was held up and Jonny Campbell was denied due to a forward pass as the Rams held on to their lead going into the break.