It’s top versus bottom in the Betfred Championship on Sunday as struggling Dewsbury Rams welcome high-fliers, and West Yorkshire neighbours, Wakefield Trinity, to FLAIR Stadium (kick off 3pm).

It has been a miserable return to the second tier for Dewsbury following promotion from League 1, with only one victory all season in Round 2 against Batley Bulldogs.

But while the Rams sit rock bottom and ten points adrift of safety with only nine games remaining of the 2024 campaign, Trinity have displayed their heavy favourites tag throughout as they look for an instant return to Super League.

Ahead of the David versus Goliath contest, Rams head coach Paul March told the Reporter:

“Wakefield are a very good outfit. We will look at the little areas where we can try and exploit them but, overall, it is a free hit. They will challenge us all over the board but we always look forward to challenges.

“When you have got a budget like they have you can sign players with that quality and with that quality and winning games, comes a winning mentality. And they have got that. They fell off the horse against Toulouse but they soon got back on it against Featherstone.

“It is a full-time environment, they have got line speed, they are aggressive, they come up with the right decision at the right time and that’s why Wakefield pay some of their players the big money to make those decisions.”

He added: “When you are playing teams who are clear favourites, it is about putting yourself in the shop window for me to sign them for next year and for other clubs to look at them if they don’t want to stay next year.”

And March is hoping for a “bumper crowd” after enjoying spending time with those Rams fans who made the trip to Toulouse last weekend.

He said: “The lads are trying hard. Hopefully everyone comes down. We had a beer with the fans after the Toulouse game. They were outstanding. They sang their hearts out for 80 minutes and it certainly gave the boys an extra push.

“I’m hoping for a bumper crowd and for us to match them in some of the departments. The morale, even though we haven’t been winning, has been pretty good.

“The lads have been sticking together and as long as you stick together you can get through anything.

“We just need that bit of luck sometimes which we haven’t had yet. If we can get a win under our belts I am sure we can get a couple more.”