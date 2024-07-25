Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dewsbury Rams “sensed” a rare victory at the 56th minute mark in last Sunday’s eventual 29-22 defeat at Heavy Woollen neighbours Batley Bulldogs - but Paul March’s men may now have to wait at least two more weeks before picking up just their second win of the 2024 Championship season with games against high-flying Toulouse and Wakefield Trinity up next.

The Rams displayed sheer grit and determination, as well as an abundance of quality, to spectacularly recover from a 19-6 half-time deficit at their fierce rivals to lead 22-19 after three tries in a devastating 16-minute spell.

But they could not hold on for another famous win over the Bulldogs, having recorded a 24-4 success in Round 2 - their only win of 2024 to date.

And Dewsbury’s task to gain a second victory of the campaign does not get any easier with a trip to Toulouse this weekend (Saturday, July 27, kick off 5pm) followed by a visit from league leaders Wakefield the week after.

Reiss Butterworth goes over for a great try in the Heavy Woollen derby at Batley Bulldogs last weekend. Photo by Paul Butterfield.

Ahead of the tough-looking schedule, March told the Reporter Series:

“When we went in front at Batley I sensed it (getting the win) but we just didn’t know how to do it. We gave it a good shot at Batley. Once we get that win, I think we can get a couple more.

“They are all free hits for what we are doing at the minute. The effort from the players is second to none. For the people who came to watch at Batley, hopefully those Dewsbury fans have seen an improvement in recent weeks. They will have gone home disappointed that we lost to our local rivals but happy that they saw the team that put a good shift in.

“The lads just need to concentrate on what we’re doing. If we keep building we will get some better performances.

“It is a tough task going to Toulouse. A part-time team going on a Friday and coming back Sunday and then we’re into Wakefield. We do it tough but we play rugby league to get back on the field and do our best.