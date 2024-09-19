Championship preview: Dewsbury Rams to ‘give it our all’ at play-off pushing Featherstone Rovers
Rovers have suffered a mini slump in form at a crucial stage of the season having lost back-to-back games against Swinton Lions and Sheffield Eagles.
James Ford’s men are currently in seventh place, outside of the play-offs looking in, and March knows his Rams side face “a different task” following their 22nd consecutive defeat at home to Swinton last weekend.
“We need to make sure we get through the game and play to our structures,” March told the Rams’ website. “We played 80 per cent to what we can play against Swinton.
“It was the story of our season. Making errors and them scoring. Featherstone is a different task. It is going to be a tough task. They have got some big middles.
“But we will go there and give it our all.”
March could only name a 20-man squad for the Swinton game, with a few players carrying knocks.
The head coach confirmed that skipper Matt Garside had an ankle injury, while Owen Restall would be out for the season and that Jackson Walker had picked up a suspected fractured eye socket during the Lions defeat.
“We are not looking for excuses,” March said. “We have got two games left and we will look to rebuild on that.
“We have got 90 per cent of the squad sorted for next year and hopefully we will have some positive news coming out in the next few weeks.”
The head coach did confirm, however, that former Fev duo Keenen Tomlinson and Zeus Silk would be available at the Millennium Stadium.
He said: “When Jimmy (Beckett) went that way, it was a straight swap so they are both available.”
As for Fev, they will be looking for a win to get their play-off push back on track.
Speaking to BBc Radio Leeds, Ford said: “We have got to fight really hard and get back into some form. It’s in our hands. We have got to focus on beating Dewsbury and go from there.
“It’s about us and looking at what went wrong and fixing it up. We have got to get it right for Dewsbury.”
