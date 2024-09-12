Meet the Gomersal youngster who is dreaming of becoming a professional UFC fighter having just returned from an MMA competition in Abu Dhabi - where he fought against the best 12 to 14 year-olds in the world.

Max Holdsworth, 12, a pupil at Whitcliffe Mount in Cleckheaton, has been training in mixed martial arts since he was seven-years-old and was selected for England in February.

He then represented his country in the 2024 IMMAF Youth World Championships last month in the United Arab Emirates’ capital, where he won his first fight before losing to the eventual gold medalist.

The sports-loving student, who enjoys Brazilian jiu jitsu and Thai boxing, as well as football and rugby, told the Reporter Series:

“I was excited but also a little nervous having to compete against the best in the world, but I felt confident since I have been training hard. I was impressed with the arena and how big it all was.

“I felt very proud and excited to represent England, alongside my teammates. It is an enjoyable sport that keeps me fit and where I can make new friends.

“It is one of the best sports for self-confidence and self-defence.”

Max, who looks after his own diet, has been attending Morley’s AVT gym - where his coach is the assistant coach for England youths - for the past five years, five times a week, having “pestered” his dad, David, to initially try out boxing.

Max, left, in action.

A proud David said: “He was five years old and he liked all of it, Brazilian jiu jitsu, Thai boxing. He now has private lessons and joins in with adult classes just to keep one-step ahead. He is at the level where he is ready for advanced training.

“We are very proud. It is nerve-racking as a parent watching your son go into a cage but he’s never been hurt with it. And when he got invited, you ask yourself, ‘Is he good enough?’

“He won his first fight, that was the main thing, and then you say, ‘Yes, he is good enough.’ He lost his second fight to the gold medalist who walked through his other fights. It was just the luck of the draw. If the draw had gone differently, the coaches reckoned he could have got to the semis, if not the final.

A victorious Max after his first fight in Abu Dhabi.

“He is now raring to go for a four nations competition and then a European championship early next year.”

He added: “It’s taught him about strength, fitness and eating well. He has a clean diet and he controls that because he knows if he puts weight on then he can’t meet the weight categories for his fights.

“He tells us what he wants to eat and he tells us when we want a takeaway that we shouldn’t be having one!”

Asked what he would like to achieve in MMA, Max replied:

“To be a professional fighter and get into the UFC.”

Katie Bland, deputy headteacher at Whitcliffe Mount, said: “It is so wonderful to see Max performing so well in his sport, not only for him and his family, but also the country!

“Max has a bright future ahead of him and we cannot wait to see it unfold during his time at Whitcliffe Mount and beyond.”

Max has also received sponsorship from these companies which support him: Ideal Heating; EnergySwitchers.com; Village Hotel Clubs - Newcastle; Hartley Design; Class One Fresh Produce; The Bulls Head, Gomersal; Wilson Building Services.