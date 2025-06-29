Welcome to our live coverage of the crucial Championship contest between Batley Bulldogs and Sheffield Eagles at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

We will bring you all of the major updates from the game, with the struggling Bulldogs boosted by the midweek news that club legend John Kear has returned to help turn their fortunes around as – like Sheffield – they aim to avoid the bottom four Championship places. We will also have a match report and some reaction from the Batley camp.