Championship: Batley Bulldogs v Sheffield Eagles LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 29th Jun 2025, 14:13 BST
The Fox's Biscuits Stadium.placeholder image
The Fox's Biscuits Stadium.
Welcome to our live coverage of the crucial Championship contest between Batley Bulldogs and Sheffield Eagles at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

We will bring you all of the major updates from the game, with the struggling Bulldogs boosted by the midweek news that club legend John Kear has returned to help turn their fortunes around as – like Sheffield – they aim to avoid the bottom four Championship places. We will also have a match report and some reaction from the Batley camp.

14:47 BST

John Kear

John Kear is out in the middle of the Mount Pleasant turf watching on as the Batley players go through their final preparations.

14:46 BST

Lingard

Let’s not forget, we see the return of another Batley legend today in the shape of Craig Lingard, who is in charge of Sheffield Eagles. This will be his second visit back to Mount Pleasant after leaving at the end of the 2023 season. He brought Castleford Tigers here in 2024 for a Challenge Cup tie, which Cas won.

14:41 BST

Batley

As for the Bulldogs, Bayley Liu and Kieran Gill will make their debuts after joining on a two-week loan from Bradford Bulls.

14:38 BST

Warm ups

Both sets of players are in their pre-match preparations. It is a very warm day in Batley today!

14:37 BST

Familiar names

There are some familiar faces in that Sheffield line-up, most notably Josh Hodson and Martyn Reilly. Reiss Butterworth also had a couple od fecent loan spells here at Mount Pleasant.

14:35 BST

Sheffield

And this is how the Eagles line today:

Walker, Billy, Welham, Hodson, Dawson-Jones, Johnson, Windley, Battye, Butterworth, Broadbent, Farrell, Foster, Gwaze

Interchanges: Hodgson, Reilly, Billington, Peachey

14:32 BST

Batley

This is how the Bulldogs line up today:

Butterworth, Greensmith, Liu, Gill, J Burton, White, Woods, Cooper, Brown, Moore, Manning, Walshaw, Blake

Interchanges: Gledhill, Leak, Flynn, High

14:28 BST

Team news

The team news is in. We will bring that to you next.

14:22 BST

Home

And the Bulldogs have not won here at home since March 9 when they beat one of John Kear’s former clubs, Widnes Vikings, 28-20.

14:21 BST

Form

Kear comes back to Mount Pleasant with the club on a woeful run of form. They are winless in their last eight games, their only point in that run coming in a thrilling draw at home to Barrow.

14:19 BST

Observation

It looks like Jaymes Chapman and Ben Kaye, who also oversaw Batley’s battling defeat at high-fliers Bradford Bulls last week, will be still in charge today, with Kear watching on from the sidelines, before taking temporary charge for the rest of 2025 after today’s game.

14:18 BST

John Kear

John Kear has returned to Batley to fulfil the vacant head coach role left by Mark Moxon who resigned from his position a couple of weeks ago. Kear led the Bulldogs to three play-off appearances, as well as a Championship Grand Final, between 2011 and 2016.

14:16 BST

John Kear

Let’s start with the massive news which came out of Batley Bulldogs on Wednesday tea-time - the return of club legend John Kear.

14:15 BST

Welcome

Good afternoon everybody and welcome to a scorching hot Fox’s Biscuits Stadium for this Championship Yorkshire derby between Batley Bulldogs and Sheffield Eagles. Kick off is at 3pm. Stay with us for all the pre-match build-up.

