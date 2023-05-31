The 24-16 defeat also saw the Maroons miss out on a chance to go top, ahead of Waterhead, who were without a fixture.

The Moor looked set for victory as the hour beckoned, having countered a Harry Copley try – and brushed aside the sin-binning of Louie Walker for "causing a coming together” – to lead 16-6 with tries by Jack Clarkson, Brad Adams and Luke Anderson, two of which Aiden Ineson improved.

But Celtic controlled the business end of the contest, courtesy of touchdowns for Callum Wilkins, Oliver Thornton and Luke Johnson, with Copley completing a four-goal haul.

Harry Copley scored a try and kicked four goals for Dewsbury Celtic against Dewsbury Moor Maroons.

Ineson was sent-off 10 minutes from time for an alleged head-butt, while Celtic’s Nathan Waring was yellow-carded for running in.

Moor face another big game this Saturday when away to table toppers Waterhead while Celtic have a long travel to play Barrow Island.

Shaw Cross Sharks are homing in on the leaders after winning 28-18 at Wigan St Judes.

The result was in the balance at 10-10 at half-time, but the Sharks eased clear with tries by Zac Parkinson, Brad Baines and Brad Wakenshaw, with Dec Tomlinson landing the last three of his four goals.

That left Judes with too much to do and they lost out despite late touchdowns by Brogan Turner and Rio Roberts.

Reece Matthews and Callum Silcock had opened the Saints’ account, with Jacob Dugdale kicking a goal, while Jenson Neagle and Parkinson scored Shaw Cross’s first half tries.