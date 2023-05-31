News you can trust since 1858
Celtic earn bragging rights from Dewsbury derby with Maroons

Dewsbury Moor Maroons saw their seven-match winning run ended by neighbours Dewsbury Celtic in a typically blood and thunder derby game in Division Two of the Impact Performance NCL.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 31st May 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

The 24-16 defeat also saw the Maroons miss out on a chance to go top, ahead of Waterhead, who were without a fixture.

The Moor looked set for victory as the hour beckoned, having countered a Harry Copley try – and brushed aside the sin-binning of Louie Walker for "causing a coming together” – to lead 16-6 with tries by Jack Clarkson, Brad Adams and Luke Anderson, two of which Aiden Ineson improved.

But Celtic controlled the business end of the contest, courtesy of touchdowns for Callum Wilkins, Oliver Thornton and Luke Johnson, with Copley completing a four-goal haul.

Harry Copley scored a try and kicked four goals for Dewsbury Celtic against Dewsbury Moor Maroons.Harry Copley scored a try and kicked four goals for Dewsbury Celtic against Dewsbury Moor Maroons.
Harry Copley scored a try and kicked four goals for Dewsbury Celtic against Dewsbury Moor Maroons.
Ineson was sent-off 10 minutes from time for an alleged head-butt, while Celtic’s Nathan Waring was yellow-carded for running in.

Moor face another big game this Saturday when away to table toppers Waterhead while Celtic have a long travel to play Barrow Island.

Dewsbury Celtic and Shaw Cross Sharks in winning form

Shaw Cross Sharks are homing in on the leaders after winning 28-18 at Wigan St Judes.

The result was in the balance at 10-10 at half-time, but the Sharks eased clear with tries by Zac Parkinson, Brad Baines and Brad Wakenshaw, with Dec Tomlinson landing the last three of his four goals.

That left Judes with too much to do and they lost out despite late touchdowns by Brogan Turner and Rio Roberts.

Reece Matthews and Callum Silcock had opened the Saints’ account, with Jacob Dugdale kicking a goal, while Jenson Neagle and Parkinson scored Shaw Cross’s first half tries.

The Sharks are away to Milford this Saturday.

