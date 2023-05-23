​A 14-0 half-time lead indicated a comfortable win for Celtic after Jack Kelly, Harry Copley and Danny Thomas crossed for tries and Copley kicked a goal.

But their push for a place in the play-off spots was threatened when Normanton hit back with two tries and a goal by Jacob Crossland, with Charlie Barker converting the second score, on 65 minutes.

But Celtic held on for the hard fought win.

Dewsbury Celtic and Shaw Cross Sharks both enjoyed victories in Division Two of the NCL.

Shaw Cross Sharks maintained their promotion bid with a 38-6 win at Barrow Island.

The Cumbrians scored first as Jack Sutherland dotted down on 15 minutes and Sam Jones improved the try.

Shaw Cross, though, were 14-6 up five minutes into the second half, courtesy of tries by Dec Tomlinson and Josh Frain, with the former adding the first three of his seven goals.

Barrow had Cam Currie and Carl McBain sin-binned on 51 and 53 minutes respectively for a late hit and a high tackle and the Sharks went 26-6 up in their absence thanks to converted tries by Ben Ripley and Tomlinson.

The visitors duly wrapped matters up with late touchdowns for Callum Barker and Evan Stephenson.

Shaw Cross travel to play Wigan St Judes this Saturday.

