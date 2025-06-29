John Kear was left "really pleased" following Batley Bulldogs' comeback win over Sheffield Eagles. Picture by Chris Mangnall/SWpix.com

If ever Batley Bulldogs were going to deliver a “true Batley performance”, you sensed it would be today.

In interim head coach John Kear’s first game in charge since it was announced he would guide the club until the end of the 2025 season, the Bulldogs recovered from a 14-0 deficit against fellow strugglers Sheffield Eagles to deservedly earn a 24-14 triumph - and a first win in nine Championship outings.

At 14-0 down, and with the Bulldogs playing down the famous Mount Pleasant slope in the first half under a burning hot summer sun, you feared the worst for Batley and Kear, who has held legendary status in this part of West Yorkshire having led them to three play-off campaigns and Championship Grand Final between 2011 and 2016.

But a quickfire double from debutant Kieran Gill and Ben White just before the half-time hooter got the Bulldogs to within two points before and Gill’s second and a Lucas Walshaw effort gave them a much-needed victory.

Mount Pleasant ahead of Batley's game with Sheffield.

A delighted Kear said after the win:

“I am really pleased because at training they looked like a squad that lacked a bit of confidence and a bit of belief and you saw that in the start.

“We’re going downhill and concede 14 points. But they stuck to the task and the two tries before half-time were absolutely vital because it grew the confidence and belief. You could see it in the changing room at half-time.

“We said that the hill doesn’t win you the game, it’s the players that win you the game. We made it harder for ourselves but if we do what we suggested we did we’ll succeed and that’s exactly what happened.

“Even then, it took us 30 minutes or so before we actually got some reward for it but credit to the players, they stuck at it and it was a true Batley performance.”

Gill’s second and Walshaw’s try came towards the end of a largely one-sided second 40.

“They were superb in the second half,” Kear said. “It was simply because we looked after the ball, kicked well and we were very tough and aggressive in defence.

“We didn’t really give them a sniff and that was really pleasing.”

We will have more from John Kear on the Dewsbury Reporter website later this week, as well as on the back page of the Batley News, out Thursday, July 3.