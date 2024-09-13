Batley Bulldogs’ head coach Mark Moxon believes his side “need one more win” to guarantee survival in the Championship.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bulldogs head to Odsal this Sunday, September 15 (kick off 3pm) to take on Bradford Bulls for the first of their remaining three games of the 2024 campaign.

Moxon’s men currently sit just four points above the relegation zone following three successive defeats, the latest of which came at the hands of a clinical Doncaster outfit last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is Batley’s worst run of form since the opening three rounds of the season, and it has come at a crucial stage of the season where, just last month, they were on the cusp of the play-off places.

Action from Batley Bulldogs v Doncaster.

Now they are nervously looking over their shoulders with Bradford, Whitehaven and Toulouse - who each still have something to play for - on the horizon as the campaign draws to a thrilling climax.

“That performance against Doncaster felt like Round 1, 2 and 3 where we couldn’t score,” Moxon admitted before the West Yorkshire derby with the Bulls. “We just didn’t have the quality to score.

“And we are not home and dry yet. It feels as though we need one more win. You can't rely on other teams to get beat in this division. You just can’t rely on other results because it is so unpredictable and anybody can beat anybody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are certainly not out of the woods yet. We need to work hard to get that one more win.”

Admitting that the race for the play-offs is over, Moxon said:

“Up until the Doncaster game there was the chance we could get into the top six. Not now.

“That’s pretty clear now. It’s all about staying away from that bottom three now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the head coach insists his side will be “better” at Odsal. He revealed:

“We are going to have to be a damn sight better than we were against Doncaster to get anything from Bradford. But we will be better.

“It is a good group is this. One bad performance does not make them a bad group at all. We will dust ourselves off and go again.”