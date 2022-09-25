Batley Bulldogs shock Featherstone Rovers to reach Betfred Championship Grand Final

Craig Lingard’s men opened up an early lead and were 20-6 ahead at the break then held on against a Rovers fightback in the second half to repeat their victory earlier in the season on the same ground.

It was Batley who got out of the blocks quickest and signalled their intent with a penalty kicked by Tom Gilmore followed by the first try, Jonny Campbell diving over in the corner. With Gilmore adding a superb conversion they were 8-0 up inside the first 20 minutes.

It became even worse for the hosts when Luke Hooley broke through the line to increase the Bulldogs’ lead in the 23rd minute with Gilmore again converting.

Batley Bulldogs' Jonny Campbell scored the first try at Featherstone Rovers. Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers finally shook off their slow start and were stirred into action with Craig Hall going over to put their first points on the board.

He converted his own try, but back came Batley to score again through James Meadows and another successful goal from Gilmore made it 20-6 at half-time.

After some big words at the interval from head coach Brian McDermott the home team looked a different side and within four minutes they narrowed their deficit as Josh Hardcastle charged over for a try that was converted by Hall.

However, there was no crumbling from the visitors with Lucas Walshaw crossing the line in front of their gleeful supporters. Gilmore’s conversion put them back to 14 points ahead.

Josh Hardcastle scored two tries in vain for Featherstone Rovers in the play-off semi-final. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Rovers dug in and their increased intensity in the second half showed through again when Hardcastle raced in for his second try.

The conversion from out wide was missed but after the referee deemed Hardcastle's effort an eight-point try for an infringement as he touched down Hall successfully converted the second kick to make it 26-18.

It was real end to end stuff at this point and soon after the restart the Bulldogs were over again with former Featherstone player Dane Manning scoring what turned out to be the match winning try, to which Gilmore tagged on the extras.

Rovers were not done, though, as they hit back again with Ryley Jacks sending Connor Jones through the line for a try.

Crucially there was no goal, but when Joey Leilua flicked a pass out the back to send Luke Briscoe over for another try the comeback was on.