Batley Bulldogs set for another big test with visit to Bradford's Odsal

Craig Lingard’s men will travel to the famous ground on Sunday in good spirits after an encouraging display against unbeaten league leaders Featherstone Rovers.

Although they were ultimately beaten 26-18 they pushed the table toppers closer than any side in the league so far this season as they came from 20-2 down at half-time to give their opponents a scare.

Only some desperate defence prevented the Bulldogs from running in more than the three tries they scored and head coach Lingard will now want his side to start at Bradford the way they finished against Featherstone.

Josh Woods gets Batley Bulldogs attacking in their narrow defeat against Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Paul Butterfield

With wins in their previous four matches in all competitions there is momentum building after a difficult start to the season for the Batley men, but they face a difficult game against a Bulls side who are two points ahead of them in the table with five wins and three losses so far.

Those wins include one against likely title contenders Toulouse and they will also be buoyed by their narrow derby success against Halifax Panthers on Monday.

Bradford were soundly beaten, 40-12, on the last meeting between the teams last September, but Lingard will remember that the Bulldogs were edged out 21-20 on their last trip to Odsal 13 months ago.

The Bulls have also significantly strengthened their team for this year, bringing in the likes of full-back Jack Walker and forward Bodene Thompson from Leeds Rhinos and further former Super League players in Michael Lawrence, from Huddersfield and former Hull prop Masi Matongo.

Last week they also brought in Jack Bibby from Huddersfield and Rob Butler from Wakefield on short term loan deals.

