Batley 18-26 Featherstone: Rovers hold off spirited second half Bulldogs fightback to continue unbeaten run at the top of the Championship

Featherstone Rovers held off a spirited second half fightback from Batley Bulldogs to win their Good Friday clash at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

By Dominic Brown
Published 8th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 10:01 BST

After a James Meadows penalty gave the Bulldogs the lead, Rovers replied with a brace of tries from Josh Hardcastle, before Luke Briscoe and Joseph Leilua crossed the whitewash to establish a 20-2 lead at half time.

Batley replied after the break with a Josh Hodson try but Connor Jones put Rovers further ahead.

Tries from Adam Gledhill and Aidan McGowan cut Featherstone’s lead to eight points, but Rovers held on for the win and maintained their unbeaten record at the top of the Championship.

1. Action

Match action from the Good Friday clash between Batley and Featherstone Photo: Paul Butterfield

2. Action

Match action from the Good Friday clash between Batley and Featherstone Photo: Paul Butterfield

3. Action

Match action from the Good Friday clash between Batley and Featherstone Photo: Paul Butterfield

4. Action

Match action from the Good Friday clash between Batley and Featherstone Photo: Paul Butterfield

