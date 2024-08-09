Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Batley Bulldogs are set for a “must win” game at home to Swinton Lions on Pink Sunday, where the club helps to raise money for a breast cancer charity.

Last weekend’s defeat away at Featherstone Rovers has left the Bulldogs two points outside of the play-offs in ninth place. But with York (eighth) and Doncaster (seventh) also losing in Round 18, Batley know that a win against the Lions at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Sunday, August 11 (kick off 3pm) will keep them in the top six mix.

Head coach Mark Moxon said: “Swinton are a good side and it is going to be difficult. But this is a must win game for us now if we are going to be looking up the table.

“They are in the bottom three at the moment so if they win and get a bit of relief from that then they’re going to be after us as well.

“It is a big game. We need to get this one nailed this week.”

He added: “You could say the results went our way last week apart from Fev beating us. Although you could look at it as an opportunity missed. That is two opportunities over the last two weeks where if we’d have won we’d have gone into the play-off positions. If we’d have won them both we’d have been well clear. It’s an opportunity missed from my point of view.

“But it is still all to play for and there is still plenty of rugby left this season. It has still got to be decided whoever finishes into that top six and it is up to us to make sure we are in the shake-up.”

The Bulldogs host a Pink weekend every year to raise awareness of breast cancer and is now held in memory of club chairman Kevin Nicholas’ wife, Beverley, who sadly lost her life with the disease.

“It’s a big weekend for the club,” Moxon said. “We need to play our part and get the job done. Kevin is well thought of amongst the group and he does his best to look after the lads as much as he can.

“It is a family oriented club who all cares for each other and we all work hard for each other. Everybody will be doing their best this weekend to get the job done.

“There is the extra entertainment and it should be a great day out.

"The fact that this has now become the biggest game of our season so far, it just adds to the occasion.”