BUMPER PICTURE GALLERY: 45 of our finest fans photos as Dewsbury Rams hosted Super League hopefuls Wakefield Trinity in a league contest for the first time since 1998

By Adam Cheshire
Published 5th Aug 2024, 18:00 BST
See if you can spot someone you know amongst the bumper crowd at FLAIR Stadium as Championship leaders Wakefield Trinity made the short trip to bottom-of-the-table Dewsbury Rams on Sunday.

It was the first time the two sides had met in a league fixture at Dewsbury in 26 years. But it was well worth the wait for the hundreds of Trin fans who made the journey across West Yorkshire as Daryl Powell’s men came out on top in a 42-16 victory.

Wakefield ran in four tries in the first half through Max Jowitt, Harvey Smith, Ky Rodwell and Derrell Olpherts after the Rams had taken a shocking early lead thanks to Perry Whiteley.

But a further four tries followed in the second half as Jowitt completed his hat-trick to help Wakey restore their seven-point lead at the top of the table, much to the delight of the travelling support.

Struggling Dewsbury, however, were far from disgraced, as both sets of fans created a fantastic atmosphere.

See if you can spot anyone you know who attended the game in our mega photo gallery. All 45 photos were taken by Thomas Fynn.

