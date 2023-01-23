After raising the bar by reaching the play-off final last year the Bulldogs are less likely to go under the radar in 2023 and how well they prepare is going to hold a key to prospects in the forthcoming campaign.

“We are where we need me at this moment,” said Lingard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve had a couple of competitive sessions against other teams, which is always good because you can video that and you can review, looking back on where you need to improve.

Craig Lingard is happy with the way preparations are going at Batley Bulldogs. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

"It’s better than running against your own players because you know what players are coming and you can defend that. But against other opposition it’s always good to see where you are and we are looking okay at the minute.

“I was pretty happy with the way we played on Boxing Day (against Dewsbury Rams).

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The friendly comes in the middle of your pre-season so there’s still loads of things you need to improve on, but the stuff we’d focussed on in the first six weeks, certainly defensively, were pretty good. It was not a bad first hit-out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action from Batley Bulldogs' clash with Dewsbury Rams on Boxing Day. Picture: TCF Photography

Lingard is expecting some tough challenges in the season proper with Batley’s building reputation making them one of the top scalps to claim in the division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “With the season we had last year people will see us now as a team to beat.

"There’s going to be no easy weeks and everybody’s going to prep for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a difficult task first up, a long trip to London, but we’re going to prep for London because they turned us over quite convincingly at their place towards the end of last season so we know fully what to expect when we get down there.”

The Bulldogs are holding a meet the squad evening at the Batley Nash on Friday, start 7.30pm, when the sponsors shirt presentation will be held. Admission is free and all are welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad