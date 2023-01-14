Dewsbury Rams handed away draw in Betfred Challenge Cup
Dewsbury Rams will start their Betfred Challenge Cup campaign in the second round of the competition this year and have been drawn away.
The Rams – who were beaten by Wigan in the first Challenge Cup Final at Wembley in 1929 – have been drawn away to the winners of the first round tie between the British Army and Barrow Island in Aldershot.
Betfred League One clubs enter the competition at the second round stage, which takes place on the weekend of February 24-26, with Championships teams coming in for the third round.
The draws for the first two rounds of the 2023 Betfred Challenge Cup were held at Wembley Stadium on Thursday evening, conducted by Wigan’s London-born England star Kai Pearce-Paul, and the St Helens wing Eboni Partington.
Betfred Challenge Cup draw:
First round – ties to be played February 10-12: Fryston Warriors v Thornhill Trojans, Featherstone Lions v GB Police, Skirlaugh v Wests Warriors, Hull Dockers v Rhondda Outlaws, London Chargers v North Herts Crusaders, Doncaster Toll Bar v RAF, Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Dublin City Exiles, Brentwood Eels v Bedford Tigers, Stanningley v Milford, Royal Navy v Barrow Island, West Bowling v Waterhead, Westgate Common v Crosfields, British Army v Ashton Bears, Edinburgh Eagles v Saddleworth Rangers, Wigan St Patricks v Ince Rose Bridge, Distington v Orrell St James, Heworth v Oulton Raiders, Jarrow Vikings v Myton Warriors.
Second round – ties to be played February 24-26: Jarrow or Myton v Leigh Miners Rangers, Skirlaugh or Wests v Chargers or North Herts, Hull Dockers or Rhondda v Midlands Hurricanes, Army or Ashton v Dewsbury Rams, Fryston or Thornhill v Stanningley or Milford, Workington Town v Wigan St Patricks or Ince Rose Bridge, Rochdale Hornets v London Skolars, Distington or Orrell v Hammersmith or Dublin, Cornwall v Rochdale Mayfield, Hunslet v Heworth or Oulton, Siddal v West Hull, Brentwood or Bedford v Wath Brow, North Wales Crusaders v Navy or Barrow Island, Toll Bar or RAF v York Acorn, Lock Lane v West Bowling or Waterhead, Featherstone Lions or GB Police v Westgate or Crosfields, Hunslet ARLFC v Pilkingtons Recs, Doncaster v Oldham, Edinburgh or Saddleworth v Thatto Heath Crusaders.